Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s pioneer Non-Interest Bank, has emerged the global Most Promising Islamic Bank in 2024.

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) yesterday announced Jaiz Bank the overall winner in this category over two other nominees of equal pedigrees, during the Global Islamic Finance Summit (GIFS) and awards ceremony in the picturesque Republic of Maldives.

GIFA’s Chairman, Professor Humayon Dar, said “The GIFA Awards Committee evaluated several institutions within the same category and, after a rigorous assessment based on multiple factors outlined in the GIFA methodology, selected Jaiz Bank Plc for this distinguished recognition.”

He also asserted that the Bank was recognised for reinforcing its leadership position as a financial institution that stands out in terms of exceptional growth potential, innovation, and financial performance.

Receiving the Award, the Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Haruna Musa (Ph.D, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of the Bank.

He also acknowledged the significance of the award, remarking that “it is a vital milestone in realizing the Bank’s strategic vision, emphasizing that the recognition aligns with Jaiz Bank’s goal of becoming one of Africa’s leading non-interest financial institutions within the next five years.

The MD/CEO recalled that the Bank had won GIFA’s Most Improved Islamic Bank Award in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Global Islamic Finance Awards is famous for having the most prestigious accolade in the Islamic finance industry, highlighting excellence and innovation across the sector globally.