On Monday night, Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman etched his name into African football history, claiming the prestigious CAF African Footballer of the Year award at the star-studded 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman, 27, emerged as the continent’s standout player after a stellar year for both his Italian club Atalanta and Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

His win marks a rare and historic back-to-back victory for Nigeria, following Victor Osimhen’s triumph in 2023.

This is the first consecutive Nigerian domination of the award since Nwankwo Kanu (1996) and Victor Ikpeba (1997), nearly three decades ago.

The glittering ceremony, led by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, was a celebration of African football’s remarkable rise. The event brought together legends, dignitaries, and football enthusiasts to honor players whose performances have shaped the game across the continent and beyond.

Early Life

Ademola Lookman Olajade Alade Aylola Lookman was born on October 20, 1997, in Wandsworth, Greater London, to Nigerian parents.

Lookman’s academic brilliance matched his football potential—he attended St. Thomas the Apostle College in Nunhead, where he achieved three A’s and five A’s at GCSE level.

His roots and upbringing reflect a unique combination of discipline and raw talent, which have shaped his professional journey.

Club Career

Lookman’s football career began in earnest when he joined Charlton Athletic’s academy in 2014 from Waterloo, a grassroots football club in Lambeth.

Known for his rapid rise, Lookman made his senior debut in November 2015 and scored his first professional goal in December of the same year against Brighton & Hove Albion. His electrifying performances quickly attracted top clubs.

In January 2017, Everton signed Lookman for a reported £7.5 million. He made a memorable debut by scoring in a 4-0 win over Manchester City. Though deployed primarily as a winger, Lookman sought further development and, after a loan spell at RB Leipzig in 2018, made his move permanent in 2019.

Leipzig’s tactical style suited him, and he continued to gain experience, but he returned to England for loan stints at Fulham (2020/21) and Leicester City (2021/22), showcasing his pace, creativity, and ability to adapt.

Lookman Ademola’s salary & finances

Lookman’s journey to the pinnacle of African football has been nothing short of inspirational. Signed by Atalanta in August 2022 for €15 million, the versatile forward has been a critical force for the Serie A side.

His performances in both domestic competitions and Europe — including standout moments in the Europa League and Champions League — have elevated his profile among Europe’s elite clubs.

In the past year, Lookman has consistently dazzled with his technical brilliance, quick pace, and clinical finishing. Atalanta’s faith in the Nigerian star seems set to grow deeper, with reports suggesting the club is preparing a contract extension that could double his current salary to €3.5 million annually.

The move aims to fend off interest from powerhouses like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

Currently earning an estimated €2.3 million annually — approximately N4.1 billion — Lookman is among Nigeria’s highest-earning footballers. His weekly wage of €44,000 (about £41,000) underscores his growing importance on the European stage.

Over the years, his earnings have steadily risen from his early days at Charlton Athletic and Everton to his time with RB Leipzig and now Atalanta.

Lookman’s triumph is not Nigeria’s only success story of the evening. Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Super Falcons goalkeeper, was also recognized, clinching the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

Nnadozie’s stellar performances for French club Paris FC, where she was named Goalkeeper of the Season for 2023-2024, reflect the exceptional talent Nigeria continues to produce.

For Lookman, this recognition caps a remarkable 12 months. As he prepares for the 2024-2025 season, his rise remains proof of hard work, perseverance, and the undeniable talent that African football brings to the global stage.

From Wandsworth to Atalanta, Ademola Lookman’s story continues to inspire. Nigeria — and the entire continent — celebrates its new football king.