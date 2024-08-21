Still wrestling with complex payment platforms and hefty transaction fees when trading globally? No wonder it’s so draining.

International trade can be tedious, worsened by the obscurity of finding safe and secure platforms to make cross-border transactions.

High fees, slow transfer times, and currency exchange headaches are par for the course.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Cedar offers a seamless solution to streamline this process. With Cedar, you can effortlessly send and receive payments across borders, saving time and money while ensuring security.

Time is Money: The High Cost of Delays in Global Trade

Regardless of business size, delays in global trade can have far-reaching consequences for your business. One of the most significant of these is its impact on supply chain management. When payments are delayed, it can have a domino effect which slows down goods procurement, shipment and eventual turnover of capital and profit. The disruption of this carefully orchestrated flow can lead to:

Lost sales: The final goal for any business is to make sales and improve its bottom line. However, this can easily become an unattainable fantasy when for instance, supplier payments are delayed, impacting production schedules and leading to an eventual loss of sales.

Increased costs: When there’s a delay in the supply chain process due to payment issues, businesses tend to incur a lot of unplanned costs like express shipping fees, additional storage fees, stockouts and issuing refunds to dissatisfied customers or other business partners.

Reputation damage: While this may not be an immediate impact, delayed deliveries can leave customers dissatisfied with your services, damage customer relationships and diminish customer loyalty that is already difficult to earn without issues like this.

Cash Flow constraints: When payments are delayed, it becomes increasingly difficult for businesses to meet up with operational costs, let alone invest in its growth and expansion. This can have a ripple effect where businesses struggle to meet customer expectations or even be on par with competitors in the industry.

To stay relevant and profitable in the global marketplace, you must address these challenges.

Cedar: Your Fast Lane to Global Success

Like most things in today’s world, the global marketplace is incredibly fast-paced. Hence, time is of the essence. From impacting cash flow to disrupting supply chains, there is barely any room to cushion the effects that delayed payments can have on your business. This is why Cedar is committed to addressing these challenges with its swift and secure payment solution.

With Cedar, here are a couple of benefits you stand to gain as a business:

Streamlined Payment Processes

Gone are the days of relying on complex and costly wire transfers that eat into your profit margin. With Cedar, you can effortlessly handle transactions of up to $3,000,000, paying your suppliers and merchants in over 130+ countries from Nigeria, Kenya and Ivory Coast— and businesses around the world can in turn send payments to you in these countries. By eliminating the hassle of cross-border transactions, Cedar introduces efficiency and makes the payment process smooth for both you and your suppliers. Essentially, “it’d be good doing business with you.”

Currency Flexibility

Enjoy unparalleled currency flexibility with Cedar. It empowers you to receive payments from clients worldwide and pay your suppliers in their preferred currency. Whether you’re sourcing goods from China and need to pay in Yuan/RMB or dealing with suppliers in Europe who prefer Euros, Cedar offers the flexibility to pay in the currency that works best for your business partners. This way, you shave off the hassle of currency conversion fees and exchange rate fluctuations. Now, you have simpler financial operations and improved supplier relationships.

Swift and Secure Payments

One of the significant challenges businesses face when making international payments is being forced to make a daunting choice: prioritize speed and risk security or opt for security at the expense of efficiency. However, with Cedar, you get the best of both worlds. Coupled with Cedar’s fast transaction processing times (T + 1 settlements) which help your business maintain a healthy cash flow, it also employs state-of-the-art security measures to protect your funds and transactions.

Total Transparency

One key factor in building successful business relationships is trust and transparency. Hidden fees or markups are a threat to this. This is why at Cedar, we pride ourselves in providing clear and upfront pricing. With Cedar’s transparent fee structure, you can budget and forecast your business expenses accurately. By offering a transparent fee structure, Cedar empowers you to make informed decisions about your business and avoid unexpected costs.

Do Business Like You Mean Business

For you to succeed in the global marketplace, you need solutions that mirror your ambition. Cedar is not just a payment platform; it’s a strategic partner designed to bring your goals into your attainable orbit and propel you towards success. By taking out the complexities that come with cross-border transactions, Cedar makes it easy for you to focus on what truly matters— growing your business.

With Cedar, you don’t just make payments; you make a statement. A statement of efficiency, security and commitment to success. Are you ready to do business like you mean business? Get started today!