Kolomoni Microfinance Bank, Nigeria’s money Partner and digital-first microfinance bank, has appointed Yusuf Adeojo as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

Yusuf Adeojo brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the Nigerian banking sector, with expertise in digital banking, product innovation, and financial inclusion.

Before joining Kolomoni MFB, he served as Divisional Head of Product Management and Inclusive Banking at Heritage Bank, where he played a pivotal role in driving product strategy and innovation.

He also held key leadership positions at Sterling Bank, contributing to the bank’s growth and expansion in Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued to the media, the board of directors commented that his appointment comes at such a transformative time for the business. “We are thrilled to welcome Yusuf to Kolomoni MFB. His proven track record in driving financial inclusion and product innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to become a fintech powerhouse. He is joining the business at a transformative time when we are consolidating our transition from Cintrust MFB to Kolomoni MFB. We are confident that his leadership will propel Kolomoni MFB to new heights.

Yusuf’s appointment presents a unique opportunity for Kolomoni to redefine its offerings and enhance customer experience, further strengthening its position as a leader in new-age banking and financial inclusion.

Yusuf holds a Master’s in International Business from Oxford Brookes University and a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.