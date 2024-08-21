The Federal Government plans to introduce the latest version of Internet Protocol, called IPv6, to improve how internet users and their devices are identified, numbered, and tracked in Nigeria.

This was disclosed at the IPv6 Driven Digital Summit under the theme “Bringing Net 5.5G Into Reality: Inspiring New Growth” organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Huawei, the IPv6 Forum, and the IPv6 Council of Nigeria.

This new protocol will improve the management and security of internet traffic, making it easier to monitor and protect online activities. It will also bring Nigeria in line with global standards for cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy highlighted that Nigeria’s migration to IPv6 places it among the leading African nations adopting this advanced protocol.

“With the adoption of IPv6, network providers in Nigeria can now offer more reliable services while enhancing the security of online transactions,” he stated.

Improving internet security

The Minister emphasized the protocol’s potential to unmask cybercriminals, thereby enhancing the country’s cybersecurity efforts.

He noted that the new protocol would enable authorities to better identify and track internet traffic, ensuring a safer and more secure internet environment for Nigerian citizens.

According to Tijani, only a few countries have fully embraced IPv6, making Nigeria’s transition a significant achievement.

“This is the standard used globally but only a few countries like the U.S., France, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are on IPv6; others are trying to catch up.

The IPV6 is the latest protocol responsible for ensuring that online transactions and activities allow authorities to identify users, both for security purposes and ensuring appropriate usage of the internet space.

Network providers will make sure the services they provide are always available by identifying where the traffic is coming from,” he said.

Economic milestone

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of NITDA, further elaborated on the minimal investment required to implement IPv6 in Nigeria.

He referenced research from Roland Berger, a global consultancy firm, which indicates that adopting IPv6 could unlock a $10 trillion global market.

Inuwa explained that most existing devices are already compatible with IPv6, meaning the primary focus would be on developing a clear strategy and policy to ensure operators comply with the migration.

“This migration to IPv6 is expected to open new economic opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity posture,” he said.

What you should know

In line with ensuring continued internet coverage for Nigeria, NigComSat has initiated the process to replace the country’s current satellite, NIGCOMSAT-1R, which is set to complete its 15-year lifespan in 2026. The company is actively seeking global investors and collaborators to support this replacement project.

NigComSat partnered with Hotspot Network Limited to enhance internet connectivity in rural communities across Nigeria to bridge the digital divide by delivering reliable and affordable internet access to underserved areas.

NigComSat will provide satellite coverage to support Hotspot Network’s expansion into regions lacking internet access to improve connectivity in rural Nigeria, offering better access to digital services and opportunities for residents.