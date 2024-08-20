The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Emomotimi Agama has revealed its plans to issue licenses to crypto exchanges in the country to complement the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the country.

In June the Nigerian SEC launched a new program aimed at speeding up the registration process of Virtual Assets Providers (VASPS).

SEC also announced amendments to its rules on Digital Assets Issuance, offering platforms, Exchanges, and Custody.

In an interview today on Bloomberg, Nigerian SEC Chief Emomotimi Agama reiterated his commitment to regulating cryptocurrency in Nigeria for the sake of young Nigerians who are neck deep into the industry.

“Being a crypto enthusiast and fintech enthusiast, I can tell you without doubt that this is going to happen sooner than you think.”

“We must support the youths of this country to be able to achieve the benefit that is accruable in fintech. The market size is huge and it is growing,”

Fast-growing crypto economy

Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing crypto economies in the world with a very high demand for crypto assets. This statistic has forced the hand of the Central Bank of Nigeria to lift restrictions on Nigerian banks facilitating cryptocurrency transactions after a ban that lasted for two years.

The Apex bank stated that it was improper to continue upholding stringent measures in a sector that is growing so fast and has massive potential.

Nigeria was named the second biggest economy in terms of crypto adoption last year and in August 2022 was named the most crypto-crazy country by volume of Google searches.

Crypto entities delist Naira peer-to-peer

Following the crackdown on crypto entities earlier this year, top exchanges have closed down Naira P2P and Naira withdrawals on their platforms.

Big crypto exchanges like OKX and Binance have delisted their Naira p2p trading following accusations of currency manipulation and money laundering from Nigerian Authorities.

The Nigerian SEC in its latest move to issue licenses to crypto exchanges is a 360-turnaround in policy following earlier crackdowns on crypto entities.

The SEC chief explained in his Bloomberg interview that the regulatory body wants to provide a platform where crypto dealings will be transparent and devoid of bad actors.

“The SEC wants to provide a platform where people can formally do these things and we are able to get all of the information that we need,”

“What we will not encourage is the use of cryptocurrency to manipulate our currency,” Agama said.

What to know : The Nigerian authorities are still locked in a spat with Binance Ltd over claims of money laundering and tax evasion. Tigran Gambaryan a Binance executive is still been detained by Nigerian authorities at the time of the report.