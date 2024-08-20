The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) in Nigeria dropped by 14.23% in July 2024, falling from N6,966.03 in June to N5,974.55.

Despite this overall decrease, Borno State recorded the highest price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N7,088.59.

This data comes from the recently released Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report highlighted that Borno’s ranking as the most expensive state for refilling a 5kg cylinder aligns with the North East zone, which also recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder in July.

The NBS report further revealed that Yobe State, also in the North East zone, followed closely behind Borno with an average retail price of N6,935.50, making it the second most expensive state for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder. Sokoto State, located in the North West zone, ranked third with an average price of N6,750.00.

Conversely, the states with the lowest prices for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder in July 2024 included Delta State, in the South-South zone, with an average price of N5,392.86, followed by Zamfara in the North West zone at N5,431.25, and Kogi State in the North Central zone at N5,560.63.

Geopolitical zone differences in 5kg gas cylinder refill costs in July 2024

Highlighting the cost of refilling a 5kg gas cylinder across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, the NBS report indicated that the North East zone recorded the highest average price at N6,446.53 in July 2024.

This reflects a 5.30% month-on-month decline and a significant 57.70% year-on-year increase. The North Central zone followed with an average price of N6,042.33, showing a 14.85% decline from June and a 36.53% increase compared to July 2023.

The North West zone recorded an average of N6,014.54, marking a 9.69% drop from June and a 40.99% rise year-on-year.

The South West zone reported an average price of N5,864.64 for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder in July 2024, representing a 19.02% decline from the previous month and a 58.02% increase year-on-year.

The South East zone followed with an average price of N5,773.82, reflecting a 17.07% decline from June 2024 and a 50.05% increase compared to July 2023.

Lastly, the South-South zone recorded the lowest average price for refilling a 5kg gas cylinder in Nigeria in July 2024, at N5,654.04. This represents a 19.88% month-on-month decline and a 42.41% increase year-on-year.

Monthly fluctuations in 5kg gas cylinder refill costs from July 2023 to July 2024

Here are the month-to-month percentage fluctuations in the price of refilling a 5kg gas cylinder in Nigeria from July 2023 to July 2024:

July 2023: N4,072.87

August 2023: N4,115.32

September 2023: N4,189.96

October 2023: N4,562.51

November 2023: N4,828.18

December 2023: N4,962.87

January 2024: N5,139.25

February 2024: N6,154.50

March 2024: N6,591.62

April 2024: N6,521.58

May 2024: N7,418.45

June 2024: N6,996.03

July 2024: N5,974.55