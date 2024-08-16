President Bola Tinubu has launched two healthcare initiatives; the NSIA-Healthcare Expansion Programme and a comprehensive retraining program for 120,000 frontline health workers.

These initiatives which were disclosed on Friday in a statehouse press release as seen by Nairametrics, aim to enhance healthcare delivery and workforce capabilities across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch event in Bauchi State, President Tinubu, represented by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, emphasized the transformative impact of these new facilities.

“These facilities will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and complement the ongoing expansion of cancer infrastructure and equipment in six federal teaching hospitals,” he stated.

About NSIA-Healthcare expansion programme

The NSIA-Healthcare Expansion Programme aims to establish ten specialized healthcare facilities in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, focusing on oncology and diagnostics.

These facilities will build on the successes of existing NSIA projects such as the NSIA-Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Cancer Centre, the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre that improves access to quality diagnostic services in the North, and the NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre.

The decision to embark on these projects is driven by the need to address critical healthcare gaps and improve Nigeria’s medical infrastructure.

The President stated that beyond providing essential healthcare to Nigerians, these facilities will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.

‘’Upon completion the NSIA, through its subsidiary, Medserve, will operate the largest chain of oncology and diagnostic centres in West Africa, with the capacity to train up to 500 clinicians over three years, in addition to enhancing clinical trial and research capabilities.’’

“This programme will serve as a blueprint for future healthcare infrastructure projects, propelling us towards our national healthcare goals: saving lives, reducing suffering, and ensuring health for all Nigerians.’’ He said

Health workers retraining program

The government’s initiative goes beyond just building infrastructure; it also focuses on the crucial human resources required for effective healthcare delivery.

The retraining program for 120,000 health workers would address gaps in healthcare service delivery, and improve professional skills.

This aligns with President Tinubu’s role as the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health.

The President emphasized the importance of universal health coverage and enhancing of human health resources to drive economic and social development.

He said, “By making universal health coverage a priority at all levels, this administration aims to foster a vibrant workforce and drive greater economic and social development for the Nigerian people.”

What you should know

Amongst President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new health initiative is the National Health Workforce Policy aimed at transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system and reintegrating diaspora professionals into the sector. This policy addresses critical issues surrounding the migration of healthcare professionals and aims to build a resilient and well-supported workforce.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with state health ministries and partners, has launched a $1.2 billion Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) to overhaul Nigeria’s healthcare system. The initiative targets long-standing challenges such as inadequate financing, staff shortages, poor data management, and insufficient infrastructure, representing a significant shift towards a more coordinated and efficient healthcare system.