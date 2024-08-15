The Nigerian film “Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story,” which explores the Harvard-recognized Igbo apprenticeship system, has resonated with audiences worldwide, emerging as the top-viewed Nigerian movie on Netflix in 2024.

This monumental achievement underscores the film’s powerful storytelling and cultural significance, positioning it as a strong contender for an Oscar nomination.

Upon its debut on Netflix, “Afamefuna” swiftly rose to prominence, claiming the number one spot on the streaming platform for an impressive three consecutive weeks.

The film’s gripping narrative and stellar performances have sparked widespread acclaim and conversations about Nigeria’s rich traditions and evolving cinema landscape.

Directed by the rising African talent, Kayode Kasum, and produced by Kene Egbue, with Olawumi Fajemirokun as the executive producer, “Afamefuna” stands as a testament to the originality, creativity, and talent abundant in the Nigerian film industry. The film goes beyond the deep exploration of an Indigenous business model that has produced numerous successful entrepreneurs across generations, it also delves into themes of love, loyalty, brotherhood, and betrayal.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Nigeria’s finest actors, including Stan Nze, Kanayo O Kanayo Alex Ekubo and others.

“Afamefuna” is the first feature-length film to portray the Igbo apprenticeship system, a crucial aspect of Igbo culture known for its unique mentorship and business training methods. This innovative storytelling has resonated deeply with audiences, shedding light on a system that has shaped the lives of many successful Nigerian entrepreneurs.

About the Film:

“Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story” explores the journey of a young boy navigating the complexities of the Igbo apprenticeship system, highlighting themes of resilience, mentorship, and cultural heritage. As the film continues to break new ground and reach new audiences, its producers, Come On Naija, remain committed to celebrating and sharing Nigerian stories with the world.

Quote from the Executive Producer:

“We are overwhelmed by the positive reception and global reach of “Afamefuna,” said Olawumi Fajemirokun. “We aimed to tell an authentic and compelling story that resonates with people, and we are thrilled to see this vision come to life and impact so many viewers worldwide.”

The success of “Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story” on Netflix highlights the growing interest in Nigerian cinema and its potential to compete on international stages, such as the Oscars. The film’s unique cultural narrative, combined with exceptional performances and direction, makes it a strong candidate for recognition by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

