President Bola Tinubu said his government has purchased billions of naira in mechanized farming equipment from countries like Brazil, the United States, and Belarus to boost agricultural productivity and alleviate the food crisis.

He made this revelation while addressing the nation on the ongoing hunger protest in the State House in Abuja on Sunday.

The President announced that the government’s goal is to cultivate over 10 million hectares of land to increase local food production. He explained that the Federal Government will offer all necessary incentives for this initiative, while the states will provide the land.

This effort, according to him, aims to create jobs for millions of Nigerians and significantly boost food production.

“I have been meeting with our Governors and key Ministers to accelerate food production. We have distributed fertilisers. Our target is to cultivate more than 10 million hectares of land to grow what we eat.

“The Federal Government will provide all necessary incentives for this initiative, whilst the states provide the land, which will put millions of our people to work and further increase food production.

“In the past few months, we have also ordered mechanized farming equipment such as tractors and planters, worth billions of Naira from the United States, Belarus, and Brazil. I can confirm to you that the equipment is on the way,” Tinubu said.

Suspension of tariff on food items, others

Speaking further, the president also reiterated the suspension of import duties on food importation into the country as part of his effort to reduce food inflation.

He said the suspension, which is expected to last for six months, will help drive down the prices in the market.

He also mentioned this initiative applies to drugs as well as other pharmaceutical products, which will also reduce the price of these items.

“We are providing incentives to farmers to increase food production at affordable prices.

“I have directed that tariffs and other import duties should be removed on rice, wheat, maize, sorghum, drugs, and other pharmaceutical and medical supplies for the next 6 months, in the first instance, to help drive down the prices,” Tinubu added.

What you should know

Nigeria is facing one of its highest cost of living crises in decades with food inflation at over 40%.

This has led to a massive angst on the power of the populace, many who now troupe out to the street to protest the economic hardship in the country.

The protest tagged EndBadGovernance protest or hunger protest is expected to last for ten days.

In addition , the demonstration has led to the loss of lives, destruction of public properties as well as looting in some parts of the country, pushing well-meaning Nigerians to demand that the president addresses the nation.

Following this address, some believe this will pacify the frustration of many Nigerians, while others insist the president must do more than deliver a speech, but must also address what challenges Nigerians are facing.