The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a clarification stating that it has not approved any new telecom tariff plans or hikes, contrary to recent online reports.

This clarification follows misinformation that the Commission introduced new tariff plans and pricing rules for the telecom industry, purportedly outlined in a document titled “Guidance on the Simplification of Tariffs in the Nigerian Communications Sector,” and attributed to Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, responded to the claims: “Like the others, this is FAKE NEWS! The Commission has neither approved any Telecom Tariff plans nor hike as this report claims.”

According to the commission, the accurate position is that it is focused on ensuring that existing tariff plans are simplified to provide greater transparency and fairness for consumers, without introducing new tariffs or hikes.

The NCC has flagged the aforementioned post on its X page as fake news and clarified that no such tariff plans or pricing updates have been approved.

Backstory

The misleading post claimed that the Commission had introduced new tariff plans and pricing rules for the telecom industry, supposedly outlined in the document titled “Guidance on the Simplification of Tariffs in the Nigerian Communications Sector,” and signed by Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO.

According to Technology Times, the approval was said to be effective from July 29, 2024. The document allegedly mandated that all licensed operators adhere to these new rules until further notice. It was designed to simplify the pricing structure for a wide array of services within the Nigerian telecoms sector, which includes 219,304,281 phone lines, 164,368,292 internet subscriptions, and 94,364,751 broadband connections as of Q1 2024.

The alleged rules purportedly imposed stricter pricing regulations for various elements such as tariff plans, add-ons, bundles, bonuses, promotions, and top-ups, covering voice, data, SMS, and other services. It specified that each subscriber must be on a single tariff plan at any given time, defining a tariff plan as “a structured pricing scheme that outlines the charges and conditions under which telecommunications services are provided to subscribers.”

What You Should Know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has emphasized that to avoid an increase in telecom tariffs, Nigeria needs to focus on developing indigenous content that adds value to telecom services and reduces dependence on imports.

This was highlighted by NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, during the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2023). Despite rising costs and forex instability, telecom tariffs have remained stable, but an increase might become unavoidable if the sector continues to rely on imported components.

Prof. Danbatta noted that maintaining and improving the quality of telecom services in Nigeria requires greater local content involvement. The Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS), established in July 2021, has made significant strides in areas such as manufacturing, human capacity, R&D, and software development. Achievements include the successful NTICE event, the manufacturing of Corrugated Optical Duct (COD) for fibre protection, support for small businesses and innovators, and the promotion of local SIM card manufacturing.