R&B singer Akon’s $6 billion futuristic Africa city project has come under fire as government authorities give final deadline for the project’s commencement.

The planned city idea first brought to forth about 4 years ago only has a single arched concrete block on the site to show for it.

Senegal’s state-owned tourism and coastal development entity, Sapco-Senegal, has now issued an ultimatum to Akon: commence construction or forfeit 90% of the land allocated for the project. This notice follows Akon’s failure to make several payments to Sapco, according to sources who spoke to Bloomberg.

The artist’s plans for the city included luxury apartments, a resort, hospitals, a police station, and a university, all underpinned by the Akoin cryptocurrency launched during a cryptocurrency market boom in 2020. However, Akoin has since seen a dramatic decline in value, with trading volumes dwindling and its price dropping from $0.15 at launch to just $0.003.

Akon’s ambitious $6 billion City in Senegal received the support of West African nation by getting 136 acres of land in 2020 for the development of a futuristic city, touted as a real-life Wakanda inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther.

Envisioned as a metropolis featuring condominiums, amusement parks, and a seaside resort powered by solar energy and Akoin cryptocurrency, Akon City was intended to be a beacon of innovation and sustainability. During its launch, Akon presented the project as a catalyst for economic development in Senegal, with promises of job creation and modern infrastructure.

Local authorities, who initially hopeful that Akon City would bring economic revitalization to the region, are growing increasingly skeptical.

What to know

The first phase of Akon City was scheduled for completion by 2023, but the COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks have pushed this deadline indefinitely. Meanwhile, Akon has announced plans to develop a second city in Uganda, though that project has also encountered significant hurdles.

Back in Senegal, local residents who relinquished their land for the project have yet to see the promised compensation. Questions about the financing and feasibility of Akon City remain unanswered, fueling doubts about the project’s future.

Despite the skepticism, Cheick Seck, a project manager with Dakar-based Axiome Construction, insists that work is progressing. Geotechnical studies and environmental assessments are reportedly underway, though visible signs of development are scant.

Akon, born Aliaune Thiam in the United States, spent part of his childhood in Senegal before moving to New Jersey. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with hits like “Locked Up” and “Lonely,” selling over 35 million albums worldwide. In 2007, Akon launched Akon Lighting Africa, an initiative to bring solar-powered electricity to off-grid communities across the continent. Akon City was his boldest project yet, requiring the support of Senegal’s former president, Macky Sall.

Akon is expected to visit Dakar in the coming weeks to reassure partners and stakeholders of the project’s viability. However, as time drags on, the gap between the grand vision for Akon City and its stalled reality continues to widen.