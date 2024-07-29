The Island nation of Malta is currently facing labor shortages in 20 occupations, as revealed by the 2023 EURES report on shortages and surpluses, implying that Maltese authorities are looking to attract highly-skilled foreign workers.

Regarding this, an agency under the Maltese government called Identita has decided to launch the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI).

This suggests that foreigners looking to live and work in Malta have a higher chance of securing employment if they have the qualifications to fill any of these vacancies.

Some of the occupations experiencing shortages includes manufacturing, construction, healthcare, food service and hospitality, business and administration, and transportation. Moreover, with a population size of 542,051, as estimated in 2022, Malta consequently relies on foreign workers to fill job vacancies across various fields.

According to the latest EURES report, the following roles are facing a shortage of workers in Malta:

Messengers, package deliverers and luggage porters

Manufacturing labourers not elsewhere classified

Building construction labourers

Cleaners and helpers in offices, hotels and other establishments

Car, taxi and van drivers

Security guards

Health care assistants

Child care workers

Shop sales assistants

Bartenders

Waiters

Accounting and bookkeeping clerks

Contact centre information clerks

Bookmakers, croupiers and related gaming workers

General office clerks

Chefs

Administrative and executive secretaries

Office supervisors

Business services and administration managers not elsewhere classified

Managing directors and chief executives

Malta Looking to Attract Highly-Skilled Workers

Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI) provides an alternative for highly skilled nationals from developing countries who lack eligibility for the Key Employee Initiative but possess relevant academic or technical skills for their job offer in Malta.

However, these foreign nationals from non-EU countries must have signed contract with a Maltese-registered company to be eligible to apply.

Asides the Specialist Employee Initiative (SEI), the Malta Employer Association (MEA) considers foreign workers as a crucial element in Malta’s logistics industry.

At a National Forum hosted by MEA, President Joanne Bondin highlighted the essential role of foreign workers in supporting and boosting economic growth.

According to Bondin,

“EU and non-EU nationals have filled employment gaps in the logistics sector that might have otherwise hindered its development. They augment the labour force, enabling companies to meet the escalating demand for their services”.

Individuals from non-EU countries, however, are required to have a visa in order to work in Malta through various types of work permits: the single permit, key employment initiative, and EU Blue Card.