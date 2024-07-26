The Federal Government has unveiled plans to create 4.4 million jobs by implementing Nigeria’s National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Material and Product Development.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, during the National Consultative Committee on Global Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Product Development conference in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the strategy will generate employment and enhance local content in manufacturing.

This boost in local content will ensure the global acceptance of Nigerian raw materials, products, and services, thereby improving the country’s global competitiveness, the statement also noted.

“Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has said that the Federal Government will create 4.4 million jobs through the implementation of the National strategy for competitiveness in Raw Material and Products Development in Nigeria.

“Nnaji stated that the implementation of the National strategy will not only enhance the creation of employment, our quest for economic diversification but will also, boost local content in manufacturing to 50% and 80% respectively, for global acceptance of made-in-Nigeria raw materials, products and services which will ensure global competitiveness in the country,” the statement read in part.

The Minister further stated that global competitiveness is essential for producing goods and services that meet international standards. Nnaji emphasized that Nigeria must leverage innovation, science, and technology to achieve this.

More insights

The statement further noted that the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Esuabana Nko Asanye, represented by Mrs. Salamatu Mohammed, highlighted the Conference as a crucial forum for discussing the National Strategy on Global Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development. She emphasized the theme’s relevance to the current national development priorities.

Prof. Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, Director-General of RMRDC, welcomed guests, stressing that the successful implementation of the home-grown strategy, driven by innovation, science, and technology, will significantly reduce raw material imports. He noted that the technical workshop would address key issues, ranging from competitiveness and advocacy to the commercialization of R&D breakthroughs.

Dr. Henry Emejo from the Organized Private Sector urged stakeholders and Nigerians to collaborate for the country’s socio-economic development.

Additionally, Sir Henry Eteama, Project Manager of SITU, emphasized the importance of clearly defined stakeholder roles in policy, legal frameworks, and R&D outputs. He called for collective efforts and commitment to ensure the project’s success and achieve the nation’s goals.