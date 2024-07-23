Arnergy, a prominent provider of cutting-edge commercial renewable energy solutions, and SchoolTry, an innovative EdTech company leading technological innovation in school management, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership to expand energy access across Nigerian learning institutions.

The partnership initiative brings full-service solar power systems closer to schools and a learning platform on a long-term lease-to-own financing model spanning five to ten years. It aims to empower educational institutions with the sustainable, cost-effective, noiseless, and uninterrupted power solutions needed to provide a conducive learning environment and deliver digital learning experiences for students.

During the official signing, Femi Adeyemo, Arnergy’s CEO, shared more insight on the partnership, “We are optimistic about working with SchoolTry to achieve energy reliability for learning institutions. We believe that energy access is a catalyst for growth and powering academic excellence across Nigeria will intensify learning and innovations in our schools” — Femi Adeyemo, CEO of Arnergy.

Marking the joint commitment, Ismail Eleburuike, the CEO of SchoolTry, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Arnergy to revolutionise education in Africa. Together, we will bridge the energy access gap in schools and equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.”

In line with the partnership, Arnergy will utilise its extensive expertise to manage end-to-end need assessments, installations, and maintenance of cutting-edge solar power technologies for designated institutions. This commitment ensures that the schools have consistent and stable access to clean solar energy, ending their dependence on erratic grid supply and cost-intensive generators.

Leveraging robust educational technology and a track record of innovation, SchoolTry will integrate key Arnergy product acquisition into its platforms to establish more accessible pathways for its broad network of institutions, school administrators, and other stakeholders.

With solid commitment from Arnergy and Schooltry, the partnership is on the course to make these remarkable impacts.

Enhanced energy reliability and power are crucial for academic activities, research, and administrative duties.

Reduced operational expenses, significant cost-savings from the long-term lease-to-own payment models, and low maintenance costs.

Lower carbon footprint and sustainable investments that align with the global sustainability goals and showcase environmental stewardship.

For media inquiries or further information, please get in touch with Oghale Ariawhorai at oghale.ariawhorai@arnergy.com

About Arnergy:

Arnergy is a cleantech company offering businesses and households modular, scalable, clean, and reliable energy solutions. We aim to improve energy access and digital inclusion in Africa through partnerships and empowering domestic and commercial consumers with best-quality distributed solar utilities equipped with our best-in-class proprietary cloud-based and real-time energy management system.

For more information, visit arnergy.com.

About SchoolTry:

SchoolTry is a one-size-fits-all educational technology solution that adopts innovative technology to facilitate a smart environment for school management and help school administrators, teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders connect in real-time. We stand to keep using technology in the most innovative way possible because our great and innovative use of technology has created and will continue to offer a reliable solution for schools.

For more information, visit schooltry.com