Nigerian Arnergy makes Bill Gates’s top 5 cleantech companies that will help save the world
Arnergy raised $9 million in a Series A round of funding for renewable energy systems led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures.
When Femi Adeyemo founded Arnergy a few years back, his plan was to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Nigeria by looking inwards, but providence had another plan for the telecommunications engineering guru, not only because he is hardworking but also because his love for details is unparalleled.
Seven years down the line, Adeyemo has not only built an organization that seamlessly creates solutions that make the environment safer but has successfully built a brand that has got the attention of Bill Gates and his billionaires’ friends. The billionaires included Arnergy Solutions in the Top 5 cleantech outfits that will help save the planet.
Bill Gates’ plan is to invest in scientific breakthroughs that have the potential to deliver cheap and reliable clean energy to the world. The ultimate goal is to shepherd new zero-emissions technologies to the market.
With this development, Adeyemo’s Arnergy broke the jinx, not just because it is a Nigerian firm but also because most of Breakthrough Energy’s portfolio companies are located in the United States.
As quoted in a recent article published by Forbes “Operating out of Lagos, Nigeria, Arnergy leases and sells what it calls solar energy systems—bulky cabinet-size apparatuses on wheels fitted with solar panels and batteries that essentially serve as solar-powered generators. The technical gear is accompanied by a software platform that allows clients to monitor and control their energy usage in real-time.”
Arnergy’s goal is to ensure that shops and banks can stay open with its solutions even when the electric grid fails. According to the CEO, Arnergy’s systems allow businesses in countries like Nigeria to pay for clean energy at the same or a lower price as traditional fossil-fuel sources.
“Each of our 5-kilowatt modular systems is displacing diesel and petrol generators on a daily basis,” Adeyemo said.
The Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy, raised $9 Million in a Series A round of funding for renewable energy systems led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund), ElectriFI (EDFI Management Company), and All On.
The company harnesses the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability. Since its launch, Arnergy has delivered over 3MW of installed capacity and over 9MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria.
Adeyemo, who decided to start the business after seeing how the Middle East was using solar energy to power telecom towers, explained that Arnergy sells to both small businesses and large enterprise data centres and has deployed 600 systems to customers that include the Nigerian branches of Citibank and KPMG, as well as industrial conglomerate Dangote Group.
“Here, it’s not a function of ‘it is good for the climate’ alone—it’s also even good for the pockets,” Adeyemo said.
Breakthrough Energy Ventures brought together more than 20 (now 28) investors, largely billionaires to invest in scientific breakthroughs that have the potential to deliver cheap and reliable clean energy to the world. The ultimate goal is to shepherd new zero-emissions technologies to the market.
Since then, it has backed dozens of startups developing green technology innovations that range from replacing fossil fuels with carbon-free equivalents to inventing meat alternatives. “We’re only focused on investments that will have a substantial effect on climate change,” Gates told Forbes earlier this year.
Hunger Games: DPR and the chase for signature bonuses
The DPR’s approach is akin to eating your broth while it is cooking and then burning your tongue in the process, rather than waiting till it is cooked.
In March 2021, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) announced the provisional award of licenses for 57 marginal fields in the 2020 marginal fields licensing rounds to 161 indigenous oil companies. While the selected companies are yet to be publicly announced, the DPR has written a series of letters to them, the most recent of which requested payment of the signature bonuses within a 45-day period.
According to Sarki Auwalu, the DPR Director, “We expect Nigeria to net $500 million from the signature bonuses on the fields.” However, projections from observers estimate the country could realize as much as $1.14 billion from the signature bonuses alone.
The DPR chase of the provisional awardees for swift payment of signature bonuses is revealing. When the bid rounds launched last year (the first in almost 20 years) with a 3,300% increase from what was paid as signature bonuses in the 2003/2004 rounds even in the heart of the pandemic, it was clear the DPR’s focus was shoring up as much financial gains from the fields as possible – perhaps not fiendish if long-term interests rather than immediate gains were prioritized.
The signature bonuses which start at $5 million and go all the way to as much as $20 million, come after the initial payment of a host of fees – N3 million bid processing fee, $15,000 data prying fee, $25,000 data leasing fee, $50,000 competent person’s report fee and $25,000 field-specific report fee. Currently, provisional awardees are running helter-skelter seeking financing for exorbitant signature bonuses in a very challenging oil and gas market. The nature of signature bonuses allows the federal government to gain from the fields upfront irrespective of the economic success of the awardees on the fields eventually.
Could it then perhaps be that the excessive bonuses are the government’s means of trying to maximize benefits and hedge any possible losses in the event that, as with 15 of the 24 fields in the last licensing rounds, most of these 57 fields fail to achieve commercial production? Is the DPR bearish on the marginal fields market? Should investors be worried?
Many challenges face the provisional awardees at this time, first of which is funding for the signature bonuses, for which many of them would require third-party financing. Some of this financing may be sourced from offshore lenders, given the reluctance of Nigerian financial institutions to lend to upstream oil and gas development, due to legacy non-performing loans reported to amount to at least N1.21 trillion as at the end of H1 2020.
These non-performing loans constitute the greatest liquidity barrier for the country’s financial sector. Financial institutions are also wary of the opaqueness of the current rounds- the fact that the bid winners are unknown to the public, awardees are unaware of the co-holders of interests in the fields that they have been forcefully grouped with and the award letters are merely ‘provisional’ and cannot serve as sufficient security for any lending.
The DPR’s approach is akin to eating your broth while it is cooking and then burning your tongue in the process, rather than waiting till it is cooked. The frenzy to earn as much as it can from the fields prior to the commencement of production or even prior to constituting the partnership amongst the joint awardees, could end up being counterproductive.
The uncertain regulatory and fiscal framework of the industry, the non-passage of the PIB, the lack of commencement of the gas flare commercialisation programme, the paucity of midstream gas infrastructure (where large gas deposits are realized) equally create a significant challenge. Has the government attempted to close these gaps in the build-up to finalizing the licensing or is it merely focused on the fat signature bonuses? The shift to renewables is also certainly a major challenge for any current fossil fuel investment as is the lack of regulatory clarity around dealing with host community clamour for percentages in the equity of producing companies.
The DPR seems to forget the very nature of marginal fields, which is that they are fields not considered by the original licence or leaseholders for development because of assumed marginal economics under prevailing fiscal and market terms. In light of the even steeper current economic and fiscal market conditions, it should aim to be more of a partner than a brute taskmaster.
Wood Mackenzie has estimated that the 25 largest oilfields in these rounds have the potential to unlock $9.4bn of investment over the first five years, generating more than $38bn in revenue over their lifetime. The DPR should take a long-term view and look to providing support for these awardees to achieve commercial production from these fields, which will in the end earn taxes and royalties for the country and lead to significant economic development as well as increased domestic supply of fuels, rather than a short-term view that will quell the country’s immediate hunger to fund the national budget and may eventually result on the 2003/2004 scenario playing out again.
Additionally, the DPR should provide more transparency in the process which will ensure more accountability for not just them, but also the companies awarded the fields.
President Buhari restores ownership of OML 123, 124, 126 and 137 to NNPC
The President has ordered the restoration of ownership of OML 123, others to NNPC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is in a production sharing contract with the Chinese government-0wned, Addax Petroleum.
This is in line with the current administration’s rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business environment for businesses.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Friday, April 23, 2021.
The President directed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to retract the letter of revocation of the leases, while also directing NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.
What the Presidential Media Aide is saying in the statement
The statement from Garba Shehu partly reads, ‘’In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to NNPC Group which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blocks. The leases belonging to the Federation were revoked on March 30, 2021.
‘’This development reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts. While directing the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR to retract the letter pf revocation of the leases, the President also directed NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.’’
Shehu in his statement also said that the restoration of the blocks to NNPC will boost the organisation’s portfolio, thereby making the corporation to, in the long run, boost its crude oil production and in turn increase the revenue it generates to the Federation Account.
It can be recalled that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), had on March 31, 2021, revoked the 4 assets of Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Limited, namely OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 due to the non-development of the assets by the company.
The DPR had earlier said that it has inaugurated a team of experts to evaluate the revoked assets of Addax Petroleum, which was in preparation for the formal handing over to the new operators- Kaztech/Slavic Consortium.
The oil sector regulator also pointed out that the move was in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s commitment to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country.
In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness & enabling a stable business climate for investment, President @MBuhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 & 137 to @NNPCgroup,…
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) April 23, 2021
