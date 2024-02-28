Arnergy, an innovative Nigerian CleanTech company committed to expanding access to sustainable energy across Africa, collaborated with Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), the leading provider of intelligent solutions and services in the Nigerian power sector, to complete the 500kVA Utility-BESS power system incorporating 0.54MWh (megawatt hours) lithium-based battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant (LUDWTP).

Faced with the challenges of power generation assets utilization and reliance on volatile fossil fuel, the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant (LUDWTP), owned by the Abuja FCT Water Board (FCTWB), required an integrated and reliable mega power system that supports round-the-clock operations, optimizes power utilization, and eliminate the need for fossil fuel.

Arnergy, in partnership with MEMMCOL (BDP), delivered the optimal power solution that converts the existing 1MWp grid-tied power solution for the water treatment plant into a Utility-BESS interactive AC-coupled power system architecture sized at 500kVA and designed with 540kWh energy storage capacity.

The deployed power solution achieved twenty-four (24) hours of power availability, zero fossil fuel interaction, a tremendous decrease in power expenses, and a top-notch power control system to switch seamlessly between Grid-Following and Grid-Forming operations modes.

Recall that in 2017, the Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had collaborated with Abuja FCT Water Board (FCTWB) and the Federal Ministry of Power in 2017 towards deploying a 1.2MWp grid-connected Solar PV system to power the Lower Usuma Water Dam.

As the Technical Partner to MEMMCOL on this project, Arnergy deployed world-class resources and expertise to implement the project design and installations and advance Nigeria’s energy transition drive.

With the delivery of this major renewable energy transition project in Abuja, Arnergy and MEMMCOL (BDP) are elevating the sustainability drive for infrastructures and businesses in Nigeria towards strengthening the nation’s economy and contributing to achieving SDG 7 and a greener climate.

About Arnergy:

Arnergy is a cleantech company offering businesses and households modular, scalable, clean, and reliable energy solutions. We aim to improve energy access and digital inclusion in Africa through partnerships and empowering domestic and commercial consumers with best-quality distributed solar utilities equipped with our best-in-class proprietary cloud-based and real-time energy management system.

For more information, visit arnergy.com.

About MEMMCOL:

MOMAS’s growth and intensity in technology-driven solutions in the power sector birthed MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL). MOMAS is the first indigenous company to deploy, install, and manage prepayment metering solutions for Nigeria’s Power Holding Company (erstwhile National Electric Power Authority). The company has executed several turnkey projects within the power sector with commendable success, which has carved out a niche as an intelligent and robust service provider with prowess in innovation, research, and development. Its success is corroborated by its highly skilled manpower.

For more information, visit memmcol.com.