Premium iconic Beer, Guinness™ is proud to announce its return as Gold Sponsor for the 9th season of Big Brother Naija!

This electrifying collaboration promises an unforgettable season filled with vibrant personalities, and captivating tasks that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Guinness™ has had a long partnership with DSTV, over many years, and across multiple properties. As Gold Sponsor of Season 9, Guinness™ a brand synonymous with bold innovation and a vibrant spirit will continue their support of creativity and colorful expressions, celebrating the housemates and audiences as they shine brightest.

For everyone who will tune in, Season 9 of Big Brother Nigeria promises to be an exciting showcase of talent, creativity, endless strategy, unexpected alliances, and healthy drama.

Viewers can also expect exclusive content, exciting activations, and unforgettable experiences from Guinness™. Mark your calendars and clear your schedules for the most exciting 71 days, starting, Sunday the 28th of July.

The Category Head of Beer, Mayor Esiaba added “We’re happy to continue our partnership with DSTV this season, as Gold partners for Big Brother Naija Season 9. The Big Brother Nigeria platform mirrors the vibrancy, creativity and expression, that Nigeria’s favorite Stout, Guinness™ is renowned for, serving Nigerians for over 74 years. Viewers can look forward to another extraordinary, exciting season, filled with surprises and engaging activations across our five (5) electrifying Saturday Night parties, two show-stopping tasks co-created with Big Brother, and exclusive watch parties at prime locations outside the house, with lots of Guinness™ fueling fun experiences.”

Unlock a world of BBNaija fun with Guinness™! Don’t miss a single moment this season. Follow Guinness™ journey alongside Biggie’s housemates on social media. Use the hashtags #BBNaijaS9xGuinness and #BlackShinesBrightest or follow @GuinnessNGR to stay on top of the latest developments, engage in the conversation, and be a part of the electrifying Guinness experience!