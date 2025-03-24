Save the Consumers, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has strongly criticized MultiChoice Nigeria for its recent 21% increase in subscription prices for DStv and GOtv services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO described the move as exploitative, insensitive, and discriminatory, especially in light of MultiChoice’s decision to reduce prices by 38% for its South African subscribers during the same period.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Dr. Aliyu Ilias, the Executive Director of Save the Consumers, condemned the price hike, which comes less than a year after the company’s last increase in May 2024.

He called for an immediate reversal of the price adjustment and demanded compensation for subscribers affected by repeated price hikes and service deficiencies.

Dr. Ilias highlighted the stark contrast between MultiChoice’s pricing strategies in Nigeria and South Africa. While the company has lowered fees, added new channels, and introduced enhanced features for its South African subscribers, Nigerian customers are facing yet another price increase.

This, according to Ilias, amounts to economic discrimination and reinforces concerns about MultiChoice’s exploitative practices in the Nigerian market.

“In South Africa, MultiChoice has lowered fees on various products, added new channels, and introduced features that improve the user experience, while acknowledging the financial pressures faced by South African households,” Ilias said. “This double standard, lowering prices at home while increasing them in Nigeria, is indefensible and reflects a disturbing trend of treating Nigerian consumers as second-class subscribers.”

Persistent Service Challenges

Despite MultiChoice’s justification for the price hike, citing inflation and the need to deliver “world-class content,” Nigerian subscribers continue to face persistent service challenges.

These issues, which include frequent service disruptions and poor customer support, remain unaddressed despite repeated complaints from users.

“MultiChoice claims the price hike is necessary to deliver world-class content, yet Nigerian subscribers still face persistent challenges that remain unaddressed,” Ilias stated. “This is unacceptable and shows a lack of respect for Nigerian consumers.”

Call for Regulatory Action

Save the Consumers has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to take decisive steps to foster genuine competition in the pay-TV sector.

The NGO believes that a more competitive market will prevent exploitative practices and ensure better service delivery for consumers.

“We call on Nigerian consumers to explore alternative platforms and consider boycotting DStv and GOtv until MultiChoice demonstrates genuine respect for their rights,” Ilias urged. “The Nigerian market deserves dignity, not exploitation. No company should be allowed to operate above the law or treat Nigerian consumers as second-class subscribers.”

MultiChoice’s Price Adjustment

MultiChoice Nigeria had notified its customers of the new price adjustment, which took effect on March 1. The company cited inflation and rising operational costs as reasons for the increase, claiming it was necessary to continue offering world-class content and technology.

Under the new pricing structure, DStv Premium subscribers now pay N44,500 monthly, up from N37,000, while Compact Plus subscribers pay N30,000 monthly.

The DStv Compact bouquet increased from N15,700 to N16,000 monthly, and the Confam package now costs N10,000 monthly. The Yanga package is pegged at N6,000, up from N5,000, while DStv-Padi now costs N4,400 monthly.

For GOtv customers, the monthly subscription for the basic package increased from N3,600 to N3,900, while GOtv Plus subscribers now pay N5,800, up from N4,850.

FCCPC’s Intervention

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had earlier directed MultiChoice Nigeria to maintain its initial subscription prices pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the proposed price adjustment.

However, MultiChoice proceeded with the price hike, prompting the FCCPC to institute legal charges against the company and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for allegedly defying regulatory directives.

Save the Consumers is a consumer protection group committed to championing and defending consumer rights.