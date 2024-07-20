American news and business channel, CNBC, has recognized seven African companies in its World’s Top Fintech Companies 2024 report, highlighting them among the 250 leading fintech firms globally.

This comprehensive report, developed in collaboration with market research firm Statista, evaluated over 2,000 eligible companies from March to May 2024, focusing on critical KPIs.

The companies were segmented into eight distinct categories: alternate finance, banking solutions, business process solutions, digital assets, financial planning, neobanking, payments, and wealth technology.

Five Nigerian companies featured prominently on this prestigious list:

Kuda: Listed in the neobanking category.

Listed in the neobanking category. Palmpay, Flutterwave, MTN Momo: Recognized in the payment segment.

Recognized in the payment segment. Piggyvest: Included in the financial planning category.

This recognition underscores the innovation and growth of the fintech sector in Africa, with these companies leading the charge in their respective fields.