ERCAS, a PSSP-licensed fintech company, is set to launch its payment solution, ERCASpay.

This solution powers omnichannel and multi-currency acceptance capabilities for businesses of all sizes, enabling seamless cross-border transactions and expanding global sales opportunities.

Managing Director Ibukun Eko highlighted ERCASPay’s core feature of multi-currency functionality, emphasising its significance for businesses navigating international payments amid increasing emigration and demand for African commodities.

“At ERCAS, we understand the challenges businesses face in global markets. ERCASPay empowers them to accept payments in over eight currencies, including USD, GBP, CAD, GHS, KES, GMD, EUR, and NGN, removing barriers to global sales,” said Eko.

“ERCASPay is scalable, catering to everyone from Instagram vendors to large corporations. Businesses can easily sign up and receive accounts in their names. Key features include unique payment links, multiple payment options, a seamless reconciliation dashboard, and advanced customization. We aim to provide a superior payment solution for local and international collections,” Eko added.

About ERCAS

ERCAS (Ercas Integrated Solution) is a Payment and Business Solution Service Provider (PSSP) company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It offers a robust payment solution for businesses in several countries. Ercas helps improve the bottom line with products such as ERCASpay, Sagecloud, and ERCAS Collect.

About ErcasPay

Ercas Integrated Solutions is a digital payment solution bridging the payment gap for businesses of all sizes. Through its flagship platform, ErcasPay, Ercas empowers enterprises to embrace a digital future with seamless payment processing, efficient cross-border transactions, and growth.