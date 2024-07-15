The aftermath of the attempted assassination of former US President, Donald Trump has been a mix of sentiments across global stock exchanges, mostly bearish.

According to market opening data on Monday, July 15, there has been a decline across significant markets in Europe and Asia.

The UK’s FTSE All-Share Index which tracks the performance of stocks listed on the FTSE opened with 30.27 points decline, representing a 0.67% decline from Friday’s closing of 4522.75.

The FTSE 100, which is the benchmark index in the London Stock Exchange, opened with a 59.45 decline, representing a 0.72% decline from the closing 8,252.9 posted on Friday.

In France, the CAC 40 Index which is the benchmark of the Parisian stock market, Euronext Paris, opened with a 27.79-point decline, marking a 0.36% decline from the 7654.55 points it previously closed with.

The FTSE MIB, which is the benchmark index in Italy’s Borsa Italiana opened with a 157-point decline, marking a 0.46% decline from the 34,512.02 points it closed with on Friday.

Asian markets

Across the top markets in Asia, there were declines, however, it was more tied to China’s GDP announcements than to the events of Donald Trump’s rally. On Monday morning, China unveiled its GDP data for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a growth rate of 4.7%, down from the 5.3% recorded in the first quarter of the year.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed at 18,015.94 points on July 15, representing a 1.52% decline. However, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Composite Index recorded a 0.09% appreciation to close at 2,974.01 during the day.

In the Korean stock market, the KOSPI index which tracks the performance of all stocks on the Korean Stock Exchange recorded a 0.14% gain, as it closed at 2,860.92.

Bullish crypto markets

Despite a mix of sentiments across equities markets globally, the assassination event led to a bullish wave across global crypto markets. On July 15, Bitcoin gained about 4.7% to cross the $63,000 mark, the first time since July 1. Ether also appreciated by 3.05% to hit $3,340 during the day.

The jump in the crypto market as well as crypto stocks is linked to investors betting on increased chances of a Donald Trump presidency. According to Reuters, investors are predicting an uptick in trades betting on Trump’s victory throughout the week.

What you should know

Trump’s chances at winning the US presidency have elevated, according to polls tracking the US election. It is noted that this was occasioned by an assassination attempt carried out on him during his rally in Pennsylvania on Friday.

It is also reported that shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) surged by 67% in the aftermath of the incident. Donald Trump holds a majority stake in the company valued at approximately $3.8 billion as of June 25.