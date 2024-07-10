Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, shared insights and predictions for Hamster Kombat a popular Web 3 play-to-earn game that has taken over the industry since its launch.

The CEO harped on the impressive growth of the project and its potential in onboarding millions of people to blockchain technology.

Mr. Durov noted that Hamster Kombat, a tap-to-earn game hosted on Telegram where players pretend to be CEOs of a cryptocurrency exchange has attracted 239 million people in just three months.

Mr. Durov shared his insights on his Telegram channel where he rolled out important metrics highlighting the massive adoption of Hamster Kombat and its significance in the blockchain industry.

“Hamster Kombat has become the latest Internet phenomenon everyone’s talking about. 239 million people have signed up for this Telegram mini app in just 3 months

It took Hamster only 73 days to reach 100 million monthly users. Each day, 4–5 million new users join Hamster Kombat, making it the fastest-growing digital service in the world

As I said a few months back, a new wave of mini-apps on Telegram is coming, and Hamster Kombat is now leading the pack. Its amazing growth shows the viral potential of the Telegram mini-app platform

Soon, Hamster’s team will mint its token on TON, introducing the benefits of blockchain to hundreds of millions of people. A new era is arriving, and we are witnessing its arrival in real time” Durov posted on his channel

Hamster Kombat due to its massive adoption and popularity has run into trouble in some parts of the world.

According to an Associated Press report, the Crypto game has been fingered by elements of the Iranian government as a distraction from the national presidential election.

Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy chief of Iran’s military, described the app as part of the West’s “soft war” against Iran’s theocracy ahead of the election.

“One of the features of the soft war by the enemy is the ‘Hamster’ game,” Sayyari said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

He theorized that the enemy is popularizing the game so that people would be distracted and not pay attention to the plans of presidential candidates.

Hamster Kombat belongs to the Web 3 play-to-earn crypto projects category featuring other popular projects like Tapswap and Notcoin.

What to Know

The Hamster Kombat community is quite robust with a following of 11.3 million people on X with a self-acclaimed user base of 200 million people.

The date of Hamster Kombat’s token airdrop is yet to be announced although Bybit has already listed it for pre-trading ahead of its proposed token issuance date.