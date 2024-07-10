About thirty-four newly sworn-in judges of the Court of Appeal and the Federal Capital Territory High Courts have sworn to abide by the Code of Conduct laws of Nigeria which requires them to declare their assets as public officers.

These judges took their oath of office on Wednesday at a Supreme Court event, attended by Nairametrics.

During their inauguration led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ariwoola Kayode, they all swore to comply with the terms stipulated in the “Code of Conduct as contained in the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution. “

Code of Conduct requirements for public officers

As stated in the fifth schedule of the 1999 Constitution, a public officer shall not ask for or accept property or benefits of any kind for himself or any other person on account of anything done or omitted to be done by him in the discharge of his duties.

“Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, every public officer shall within three months after the coming into force of this Code of Conduct or immediately after taking office and thereafter – (a) at the end of every four years; and (b) at the end of his term of office, submit to the Code of Conduct Bureau a written declaration of all his properties, assets, and liabilities and those of his unmarried children under the age of eighteen years,” the Constitution states.

According to the law, any statement in such asset declaration form that is found to be false shall be deemed to be a breach.

The law states that property or assets acquired by a public officer including judges must be fairly attributable to the income, gift, or loan allowed by relevant laws for the judges.

For the Court of Appeal, the new appellate judges who pledged include Justices Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi(Ogun State) Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi (Oyo State), Zainab Bage Abubakar (Kebbi State), Ngozika U. Okaisabor( Imo State) and wife of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike(Rivers State).

The newly appointed judges of the FCT High Courts include Buetnaan Mandy Bassi( Plateau State) Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo(Kwara State), Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi(Lagos State), Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin (Imo State) and Odo Celestine Obinna (Enugu State).

CJN warns against unmerited wealth

Speaking to the judges, the CJN noted that several crimes are being committed in the country which has made litigations go on an alarming rise.

He added that no court in the land is spared of this litigation deluge, which underscores the fact that Nigeria is fast emerging as a frontline crime-infested country that judges have to urgently curtail.

Kayode said,

“As judicial officers, you have a divine mandate on earth that you must discharge with unveiled honesty and sincerity.

“You must shun unmerited wealth, dishonest disposition and ostentatious lifestyle borne out of corrupt acquaintances.”

He said the words of oath the judges took included compliance with the Code of Conduct law, “must be engraved on the template of your hearts and be rightly applied in all your adjudications.”

He stressed that appointment as a judge is not an appointment to affluence, vainglory, influence or unholy acquaintance with people, adding that disciplinary measures would be applied to erring public officers.

The Nigerian judiciary is responsible for interpreting all the laws applicable to Nigeria.