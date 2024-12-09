The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, has advised that the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) must never replace the work of a judge.

She also called for the careful utilization of AI in the Nigerian judiciary.

She gave this advice on Monday during the opening event of the Court of Appeal Justices 2024 Conference, attended by Nairametrics.

Dongban-Mensem highlighted that the emergence of social media has profoundly transformed the dynamics of interpersonal interaction, communication, and information dissemination, yielding significant improvements in the efficacy and scope of human connection.

However, she noted that the technological shift in the media has also generated a range of challenges for the judiciary, including “the management of online reputation, cyberbullying, and harassment.”

AI and Technology Usage in Nigerian Judiciary

Speaking further during her address, Dongban-Mensem said the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within the judiciary has the potential to revolutionize the administration of justice.

She added that AI has the capacity to enhance efficiency, improve decision-making, and expand access to justice, but it also raises concerns that need to be carefully examined by relevant stakeholders.

She warned that judiciary stakeholders must never see or adopt AI as a tool for replacing judges.

“The preservation of the integrity of digital evidence in the context of legal proceedings is now a thing of concern. However, the deployment of AI in judicial contexts also raises profound questions regarding bias, transparency, and accountability. To address these issues, the judiciary must carefully examine its own utilization of AI and ensure that adoption is as an adjudicatory tool and not a replacement for the judge,” she said.

To effectively navigate the complexities of AI and social media, she emphasized that it is only appropriate for the judiciary to engage in regular intellectual upliftment.

“A regular examination of existing practices, procedures, and policies to ensure their efficacy, efficiency, and fairness in the digital age is imperative,” she added.

The judge stated that as the judiciary aspires to enhance the administration of justice, stakeholders should recognize the importance of collaboration and synergy among themselves.

More Insights

Speaking to the audience, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, acknowledged that challenges to judicial independence persist, citing political interference, public opinion (especially as perpetuated on social media), and even well-intentioned efforts to improve the justice system.

He urged the appeal court justices to remain vigilant and steadfast in their defense of judicial independence.

He pledged to uphold the principle of judicial independence and work tirelessly to ensure that the judiciary has the adequate resources and support it needs to carry out its vital functions.

“This does not in any way compromise judicial independence, as the Executive Branch remains a developmental and statutory partner in the administration of justice,” he added.

On her part, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, agreed that by leveraging technology to streamline case management or enhancing the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the judiciary can improve efficiency and accessibility.

She admonished the judges to reaffirm their commitment to ethics and accountability, ensuring that their actions remain above reproach.

Seizing the moment to address the issue of conflicting decisions in the judiciary, she blamed it on certain panels of judges who do not hold conferences to discuss all reserved judgments.

“It is strongly recommended that conferences be held. I cannot overemphasize this point. We are an appellate court for a reason, and the reason is that several heads are better than one. So holding conferences, exchanging opinions and ideas on matters that come before us is extremely essential. We have presiding justices here, and if it has not been your practice, I want to appeal to you to start making it a practice. It is a very, very essential tool in the work that we do.”

“It is also important that these conferences are held in good time so that where there are conflicting opinions, they can be discussed before judgments are given,” she said.

She stressed that it is also important for appeal court justices to thoroughly examine the judgments of the trial courts and the reasons for those judgments before making final pronouncements on them.