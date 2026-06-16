The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on a Nigerian financial services company Pilot Finance, also known as Continental Global Incentives, over allegations that it facilitated illicit financial transactions linked to Russia’s efforts to evade international sanctions.

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on a Nigerian financial services company Pilot Finance, also known as Continental Global Incentives, over allegations that it facilitated illicit financial transactions linked to Russia’s efforts to evade international sanctions.

The designation was announced on Tuesday in a statement issued by the British High Commission, Abuja, and seen by Nairametrics.

Pilot Finance was included in a new list of 70 sanctions unveiled by the UK government targeting Russia’s shadow fleet, military procurement networks, and financial channels accused of supporting the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine.

What they are saying

According to the British High Commission, Pilot Finance was identified as one of several third-country entities alleged to have facilitated financial transactions that enabled Russia to circumvent sanctions imposed by Western countries.

The UK government said such actors exploit international financial systems to support sanctioned activities, undermining global compliance efforts and exposing jurisdictions to reputational and regulatory risks.

Speaking on the latest sanctions package, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Gill Lever OBE, said the measures were intended to disrupt networks sustaining Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

“Today, the UK announced 70 new sanctions aimed at further constraining the Kremlin’s networks and its ability to prosecute its illegal war against Ukraine,” Lever said.

“Measures announced today include action against third-country suppliers of key military goods to the Russian state, as well as financial actors facilitating illicit transactions.”

“This includes the designation of an entity, Pilot Finance (also known as Continental Global Incentives), linked to sanctions evasion activity in Nigeria. Entities such as this exploit financial systems to facilitate illicit transactions on behalf of the Kremlin, undermining the integrity of financial systems and exposing jurisdictions to reputational risk.”

More insights

The latest sanctions form part of the UK’s broader efforts to target Russia’s shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and international networks accused of facilitating sanctions evasion.

The British government stated that it would continue to identify and close loopholes used to support Russia’s military activities while restricting access to resources and financial channels linked to the Kremlin.

Pilot Finance operates as a cross-border payment platform offering services including international money transfers, foreign exchange processing, and payments to suppliers across multiple jurisdictions.

As of the time of filing this report, the company had not publicly responded to the sanctions designation.

Implications of the sanctions

Under UK sanctions rules, any assets held by Pilot Finance within British jurisdiction are subject to freezing measures.

In addition, UK citizens, businesses, and financial institutions are prohibited from engaging in transactions or providing services to the sanctioned entity unless specifically authorized by the UK government.

The designation could also increase regulatory scrutiny from international financial institutions and counterparties operating in other jurisdictions.

What you should know

The sanctions come amid heightened international efforts to curb financial and logistical networks linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, the European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, alleged that Russia had been recruiting Nigerians and other Africans to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, an allegation that Russian authorities subsequently denied.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022 following Russia’s recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and the subsequent launch of a military offensive that Moscow described as a “special military operation.”

More than four years later, the conflict continues to have far-reaching geopolitical, economic, and humanitarian implications worldwide, including across African economies and financial systems.