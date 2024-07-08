OPay has delivered reassuring news to its users: all funds are now insured for up to 5 million Naira under the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This move not only underscores OPay’s commitment to financial security but also aligns it with the standards enjoyed by depositors of other commercial banks.

The NDIC has significantly increased the maximum pass-through deposit insurance coverage from 500,000 Naira to 5,000,000 Naira per subscriber per mobile money operator (MMO).

This adjustment provides a substantial safety net for OPay users, ensuring their funds are protected to a much greater extent.

Mr. Hassan, a spokesperson for the NDIC, highlighted the strategic importance of this revision. “The revised coverage is a strategic balance between protecting depositors and ensuring the stability of the financial system. These changes aim to extend protection to a larger percentage of the population, enhance financial inclusion, and mitigate the potentially destabilizing effects of bank runs,” he stated.

The enhanced coverage is underpinned by solid financial backing from the NDIC’s Deposit Insurance Funds (DIFs), anticipated premium collections, and robust supervision and bank resolution frameworks as outlined in the NDIC Act No. 33 of 2023.

Mr. Hassan emphasized that this comprehensive financial infrastructure is essential for maintaining depositor confidence and ensuring the stability of the financial system.

This strategic enhancement not only aims to protect depositors but also encourages market discipline among banks and MMOs. By increasing the insured amount, the NDIC seeks to prevent unnecessary risk-taking by financial institutions, thereby reducing the potential for destabilizing bank runs.

OPay’s alignment with the NDIC’s revised insurance coverage standards underscores its dedication to safeguarding user funds and promoting financial stability.

With this new level of insurance, OPay users can now have the same confidence in the security of their deposits as customers of other commercial banks. This move contributes significantly to a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem in Nigeria.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as other commercial banks.