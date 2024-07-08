FiberOne Broadband has been recognized as Nigeria’s largest Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) broadband provider, according to the latest report from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This milestone solidifies FiberOne’s dominance in the high-speed, unlimited internet market, outpacing its competitors with a substantial subscriber base. .

The NCC’s data reveals that FiberOne boasts the highest number of FTTH subscribers among all internet service providers (ISPs) in Nigeria, with 27,000 active subscribers by the end of 2023.

The Q4 2023 regulatory report highlights FiberOne’s impressive market share growth, surpassing other last-mile fiber broadband providers in the industry. This achievement underscores FiberOne’s extensive network and commitment to cutting-edge technology, which have been pivotal to its expansion.

The company offers robust FTTH and FTTP services, ensuring high-speed, low-latency internet connections for both residential and commercial users. This dedication to quality service has driven its growth and customer satisfaction across the country.

As per the NCC’s database, a total of 245 companies were licensed as ISPs in Nigeria by the end of 2023. However, the recently released customer data shows that only 106 of these ISPs had active customers as of Q4 2023. Additionally, the NCC has licensed seven new ISPs this year, bringing the total number to 252.

Lanre Ore, CEO of FiberOne, commented on this achievement: “We are thrilled to be recognized as Nigeria’s leading fiber internet provider. Our focus has always been on delivering reliable and fast internet services that meet the growing demands of our customers. This recognition by the NCC is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to innovation.”

Background and Impact

Since FiberOne announced its presence in 2017, it has generated significant interest among Nigerians eager to switch service providers. The widespread availability of FiberOne’s services has encouraged people in areas with poor internet networks to opt for FiberOne. Many local ISPs that have been operating in Nigeria for several years have far fewer customers compared to FiberOne.

Resilience in Challenging Times

FiberOne’s proactive approach to capacity and infrastructure upgrades has enabled it to mitigate the impacts of significant disruptions, such as the recent submarine cable incident, more effectively than many competitors. Despite ongoing challenges, including road construction and maintenance disruptions, FiberOne remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Looking Ahead

FiberOne is excited about the future of connectivity, particularly with the advent of 5G technology. The company’s strategic investments in edge computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are set to revolutionize how customers live, work, and connect. These advancements position FiberOne at the forefront of the broadband industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of its users.