Leading property development company, Blue Square Limited, has announced early bird sales of multistorey apartments in Lekki’s most celebrated neighborhood, Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate. Gazania Park depicts an outstanding opportunity to live amongst Periwinkle’s character, heritage, and culture.

The impressive development is home to a collection of stylish 1-bedroom apartments, 2 & 3 bedrooms with staff quarters, designed with the sophisticated and discerning in mind, upholding the tenets of class, style, quality, and innovation.

Bringing together modern architecture and interior design, Gazania is designed to be one of the contemporary residences in the area. Each apartment within this opulent development features distinctive design details and high-end finishes, setting a new benchmark for urban living.

Apartments will offer picturesque and serene water views of Lekki Phase 1 and its environs, an ideal home with exciting children’s adventures and beautiful family memories that are a part of everyday life.

Commenting on the announcement, the Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Blue Square Limited, Omotoyosi Ajayi said that Blue Square is constantly heading excellent and innovative developments with sustainable investment opportunities. In her words “ At Blue Square, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and functional home, to live well. That is why we deliver stylish and functional apartments with high yields and partner with strategic players in the real estate investment industry, to surpass the expectations of our clients who purchase properties from us. Gazania Park is a bold signature project at a much sought-after location, the exclusive Periwinkle Lifestyle Estate, it is a place where life, elegance, and design are rolled into one, an exclusive gated community. It consists of world-class landmarks, culture, and glitz. It has proximity to upscale malls, lounges, bars, and family relaxation centres which speaks to our resolve to promote a unique lifestyle. We collaborate with the finest architects, landscapers, designers, and constructors, to create beautiful homes, where people love to live, work, and play. We are also thrilled to announce that Al Mansour Engineering, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to excellence, is the contractor for this development. With a sterling reputation built on years of delivering high-quality projects, Al Mansour Engineering brings a wealth of experience and a dedication to precision that ensures our property meets the highest standards of construction and design. Their meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach guarantee that our development will stand out as a beacon of quality and elegance

Ongoing and completed projects delivered by Blue Square Limited include Cove Towers, Lekki, featuring multi-story condominiums of stylish studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, 7 Centrale Residences, Lekki Phase 1, Longonot Heights, featuring units of 4-bedroom terrace houses off Kusenla road, Elegushi, in Lekki; Lunar Courts situated in Oniru Private Estate Victoria Island Lagos featuring units of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, and units of 4 bedroom detached houses and Quantum place, Victoria Island, amongst others.