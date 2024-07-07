Passenger train services on the Warri-Itakpe rail line are set to resume on Monday, July 8, 2024, after a temporary suspension following a derailment at Abraka Railway station on Thursday.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced the news in an official statement signed by Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director of Public Relations, and released on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The statement confirmed that passengers can book their tickets online through the NRC website or physically at the railway station starting Monday when train operations resume.

“The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) hereby informs the general public, especially our valued passengers, that the train services (WITS) will resume operation on Monday, 8 July 2024, after the temporary suspension of train operations along the route as a result of a train derailment at Abraka Railway station.

“All intending travellers on WITS may continue to book their boarding tickets online as from today, 7th of July, or physically at our stations from Monday, 8th of July, as usual,” the statement read in part.

The NRC also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the derailment and the subsequent suspension of services.

Backstory

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 7:15 pm, several coaches of NRC-operated train service on the Warri-Itakpe railway line derailed at Ujevwu near Abraka in Delta State.

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded in the incident. Following the derailment, the Nigerian Railway Corporation suspended train services on the line.

The Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, issued a statement on Sunday attributing many coach derailments across the country to acts of vandalism and criminality along the rail tracks.

Minister Alkali emphasized that proactive measures will be implemented to prevent future vandalism and ensure the restoration of normal train services.

What you should know

In recent years, derailments have been the most common type of train accident in Nigeria. Two months ago, in May 2024, a train coach derailed on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor at Jeremy Station.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) 2023 Social Statistics Report, which examined socio-economic developments from 2020 to 2022, derailments topped the list of train accidents, with 183 incidents: 57 in 2020, 61 in 2021, and 65 in 2022.

Loss of control and locomotive failure were the second most common causes, with 155 incidents recorded during this period.

Detachment was the third major type of train accident, with 51 incidents. Additionally, the report noted 9 accidents related to washouts, 28 collisions, and 41 accidents due to miscellaneous activities.

This data highlights the urgent need for improved safety measures and infrastructure maintenance in the Nigerian railway system to prevent such accidents.