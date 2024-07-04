Good evening and welcome to the U.S. Consulate General’s celebration of the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America.

I’m the U.S. Consul General Will Stevens.

It’s a pleasure to see so many familiar faces here tonight and to welcome new guests to the residence for this special occasion.

Before I begin, I’d like to recognize, Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu, as well as all the Governors; Deputy Governors; Members of the National Assembly; Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps in attendance today, along with any dignitaries I may have overlooked.

As we say in Nigeria, “You are welcome.”

Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is one of the United States’ most cherished holidays. It’s a day when family and friends gather to celebrate the founding of our country, to reflect on the challenges we have overcome as a nation, and affirm the democratic principles that have guided us for nearly 250 years.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, we gathered with our Nigerian partners to observe Democracy Day and celebrate 25 years since Nigeria’s return to democracy.

As the two largest presidential democracies in the world, the United States and Nigeria serve as robust examples for the rest of the globe.

We have a shared commitment, as President Lincoln said, to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. And we recognize that democracy is not a destination, but a continuous journey where elected officials and citizens work together to address the needs of all.

This shared vision makes the United States and Nigeria natural partners, friends, and allies on so many important issues across the continent and the globe.

Since the beginning of the year, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has had the opportunity to host high-level delegations from Washington, including the Secretary of State, the Deputy Secretary, and many others.

They all came seeking to better understand and expand the U.S.-Nigeria partnership in key sectors including trade and investment, security, health, technology, and cultural exchange.

In April, our governments participated in the 6th U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission where we launched new projects in energy, agriculture, and the digital economy. And just last week in Abuja, we had the pleasure of welcoming our new Ambassador, Richard Mills, to Nigeria.

He looks forward to his first trip to Lagos and future engagements with all of you. These events are a testament to the strength of the partnership between our two nations.

You may have noticed the theme of tonight’s celebration is “The Great American Roadtrip”. You will see booths dedicated to the states of California, Georgia, New York, and Texas. We selected these states because they boast some of the highest numbers of Nigerian diaspora in the United States.

Over 700,000 people of Nigerian descent live in the United States, the largest of any African country. Nigerian culture and heritage are an integral part of the American story.

And later this month we will welcome President Biden’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, which includes two Nigerian Americans, to explore how these people-to-people ties translate into increased economic prosperity for both our nations.

In closing, I wish to thank our many partners for their collaboration, including our sponsors whose names you will see listed in the program. It’s their generosity that made this event possible.

Also, allow me to thank the amazing Consulate team who put this event together!

And to all our guests and friends, thank you again for celebrating with us.

I am pleased to now invite Lagos State Governor Sanwu-Olu to say a few words.