For the past 50 years, Beta Glass Plc has been evolving into a key player and leader in the glass container manufacturing industry across West and Central Africa.

Since its incorporation as Delta Glass Company LLC in 1974, Beta Glass has grown significantly, consistently demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality.

Key milestones in the past five decades include the beginning of production in 1979; being publicly listed in 1986; and merging with Guinea Glass Company to form Beta Glass PLC in 2000.

The company continued expanding and optimising operations into the 21st century – adding a second furnace to its Guinea plant in 2002; increasing the output from 200 to 300 tonnes per day thanks to a furnace expansion project in 2021; and, most recently, rapidly upgrading its GF1 Furnace at the Agbara plant.

Pacesetters in Glass Container Manufacturing

Beta Glass currently operates three best-in-class manufacturing plants in Nigeria, boasting a daily capacity of 720 tonnes per day and annual production of 650+ million bottles and jars, as well as the capacity to produce 3.2 billion crowns and 5.5 million crates. The company employs more than 1,500 people across facilities and is led by an experienced and dynamic Management Team and a recently reshuffled Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is currently chaired by Chairman Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, an experienced leader with over 27 years of experience in diverse global corporations across 15 African countries. During his first official visit to the Beta Glass Agbara Plant in June 2024, the new Chairman initiated the heat up process of the newly repaired GF1 Furnace. As Dr. Ezinwa himself noted: ”In my capacity as Chairman of the Board, I had the honour to activate the most recent operational update of Beta Glass. This significant milestone celebrates our Company’s unwavering commitment to expanding production capacity and capabilities while maintaining the highest product quality.”

The upgrade and cold repair of the GF1 Furnace of the Agbara plant was led by Jagdish Agarwal, COO of Beta Glass. The project was concluded within a record 32 days (20 May-22 June 2024) with glass-to-glass phasing to repair and rebuild the 60 square meter furnace with the help of 95 skilled engineers from Europe, Asia, as well as the local Beta Glass Nigerian team.

According to Mr. Agarwal, the repair is set to increase production by 30 tons, while also extending the lifecycle of the furnace by 8-10 years at just 30% of the cost of a major rebuild. This achievement highlights the ability of Beta Glass to grow sustainably and effectively, whilst at the same time, continue implementing cost-improvement initiatives to better serve customers across West and Central Africa.

50 Years and Counting

Looking ahead, Beta Glass remains steadfast in its mission to be the leading manufacturer and supplier of glass packaging solutions, driving exceptional consumer experiences across West and Central Africa.

In line with this, the company has expanded its efforts to champion a greener Nigeria with initiatives focused on recycling, sustainability, and educating the public about environmental responsibility. This includes a collaboration with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) and Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE) to establish glass aggregator centres in strategic Lagos locations.

In addition, this commitment is also reflected in the recently announced partnership between Beta Glass and Wecyclers –an accomplished waste management company in Nigeria – for the launch of trucks to collect cullet (recycled broken or waste glass) to recycle and reuse in the glass manufacturing process, thus conserving valuable and finite raw materials and further minimising the Company’s environmental footprint.

Commenting on these high environment standards and the Company’s leading sustainability efforts, the CEO of Beta Glass, Mr. Darren Bennett-Voci, stated: “We are not just suppliers; we are partners in progress, dedicated to setting new standards in the glass container manufacturing industry.”

As demonstrated by all its endeavours and achievements, Beta Glass continues to champion sustainability, innovation, and quality. Relying on this trinity of values ensures that Beta Glass delivers superior glass solutions while striving to make a positive impact on both the environment and the Nigerian business ecosystem.