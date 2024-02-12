Beta Glass Plc has reacted to the passing of its Board Chairman, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who passed away in a helicopter crash in California, USA on Friday night.

The company, which is a subsidiary of FrisoGlass Group in a corporate disclosure on NGX’s website expressed sadness at the passing of Ogunbanjo. The company also highlighted that it would soon communicate its board succession plan.

The CEO of Beta Glass Plc, Darren Bennett-Voci noted,

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our Chairman, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo OFR. I had the honour of working closely with him, and the news of his sudden and tragic passing shocked us all deeply. Abi’s leadership and unwavering dedication leave an enduring mark on Beta Glass, shaping our journey and inspiring us to continue to strive for excellence. We shall honour his legacy by continuing to uphold the values and vision he instilled in our organization.”

Gagik Apkarian, the Chairman of FrisoGlass Group also noted,

“It’s with great sadness that we received the devastating news of the passing of Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo. Otunba Ogunbanjo served as Chairman of Beta Glass for eight years with unrelenting commitment. We are grateful for his numerous contributions, and thoughtful leadership of the Beta Glass Board, and are extremely shocked that his time was cut short. We extend our deepest condolences to Abi’s family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

What you should know

Apart from serving as Chairman of Beta Glass Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo served as the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc between 2021 and 2022.

He died in a fatal helicopter crash on the night of Friday, February 9, 2024 (Saturday Morning, Nigerian Time). The fatal helicopter crash also claimed the lives of Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Holdings and former MD of Access Bank.