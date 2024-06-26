The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed N3.62 billion to the six Area Councils, teachers, and pension schemes as statutory allocation for May.

This was presided at the 190th FCT Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the FCT, announced the distribution of funds, detailing that N1.14 billion was allocated to the six Area Councils, while N2.49 billion was designated for teachers and pension schemes.

In a breakdown of the N1.14 billion allocated to the Area Councils is as follows: Abuja Municipal Area Council received N346.53 million, Gwagwalada received N160.81 million, and Kuje received N191.38 million.

Additionally, Bwari Area Council was allocated N152.8 million, Abaji received N119.49 million, and Kwali received N167.52 million- News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Disbursement for teachers

Regarding the N2.49 billion allocated for teachers and pension schemes, Dr. Mahmoud provided further details.

According to her, N2.12 billion was directed to primary school teachers, ensuring continued support for educational staff.

Furthermore, N36.25 million was set aside as a 1% Training Fund, aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of the teaching workforce.

In addition to the funds for teachers, N226.48 million was allocated as 15% Pension Funds, providing crucial support for retirees.

An additional N107.85 million was earmarked as the 10% employer pension contribution, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations towards employee benefits.

Dr. Mahmoud emphasized the importance of these allocations in supporting the development and welfare of the Area Councils, teachers, and pensioners. She reiterated the FCTA’s dedication to transparent and efficient disbursement of funds to ensure that the allocated resources effectively meet the needs of the beneficiaries.

What you should know

The FCTA’s disbursement of N3.62 billion is a significant step towards fostering development within the Federal Capital Territory, ensuring that various sectors receive the necessary financial support to thrive.

Earlier reports show that in April, N3.7 billion was disbursed to the six Area Councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation. This amount represented a decrease of approximately 47% compared to the N6.4 billion shared in March 2024.

In May, Nairametrics reported that N6.32 billion was allocated, with N3.81 billion set aside for the six Area Councils and N2.50 billion earmarked for teachers and pensioners.

The Abuja Municipal Area Council received the highest share of N796.99 million, while N606.67 million went to Gwagwalada Area Council, and Kuje Area Council received N635.90 million. Additionally, N598.41 million, N564.90 million, and N611.18 million were allocated to Bwari, Abaji, and Kwali Area Councils, respectively.

The Minister highlighted that the allocation represents a 40% increase compared to the N3.94 billion disbursed in February.

These disbursements reflect the administration’s commitment to equitable distribution of resources and underscore its ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of its residents and employees.