Are you looking to invest your money but unsure about navigating the different options?

Meristem offers a variety of mutual funds that can cater to your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Mutual funds offer a solution; pooling resources from various investors to invest in a diversified portfolio managed by professionals.

This article explores three of our core offerings, how they work, and their benefits.

Meristem dollar fund

Target Investors: Ideal for those seeking a hedge against currency fluctuation and the opportunity to earn returns in US dollars.

Investment Strategy: Primarily invests in dollar-denominated instruments, offering exposure to the US economy.

Benefits: Provides diversification and potentially higher returns compared to Naira-denominated funds.

Yield: 9.69%

Peer Comparison as of 21st of June: 3rd Position (Source: FMAN)

Meristem money market fund

Target investors: A good fit for investors seeking low-risk, steady income, and easy access to their money.

Investment strategy: Focuses on highly liquid, short-term investments like government treasury bills and commercial papers.

Benefits: Offers capital preservation, predictable returns, and high liquidity.

Yield: 21.96%

Peer Comparison as of 21st of June: 1st Position (Source: FMAN)

Meristem fixed income fund

Target investors: Designed for investors seeking a balance between capital appreciation and regular income.

Investment strategy: Invested in a mix of fixed-income securities like government bonds and corporate bonds.

Benefits: Offers potentially higher returns than money market funds with moderate risk.

Yield: 16.02%

Peer Comparison as of 21st of June: 1st Position (Source: FMAN)

Choosing the right fund for you

Risk tolerance: Consider your comfort level with potential investment losses. Money market funds offer the lowest risk, while dollar and fixed-income funds carry more risk but also the potential for higher returns.

Investment goals: Are you saving for a short-term goal or looking for long-term growth? Dollar and fixed-income funds can be suitable for long-term plans, while money market funds provide easy access to short-term needs.

Investment horizon: How long can you stay invested? Dollar and fixed-income funds may experience price fluctuations in the short term but tend to be more stable over longer periods.

Remember: Diversification is key to a healthy investment portfolio. Consider combining these Meristem funds with other investment options to spread your risk and achieve your financial goals.

Are you ready to start the journey to your financial goal today? Send us an email at contact@meristemng.com or call 0700MERISTEM