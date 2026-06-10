The anticipated listing comes amid growing demand for global investment opportunities and dollar-denominated assets. As Nigerian investors continue to seek greater access to global markets and dollar-denominated assets, one of the world’s most anticipated public listings may soon become available through Raenest U.S. Stocks. Raenest expects to make SpaceX shares available through Raenest U.S. Stocks […]

The anticipated listing comes amid growing demand for global investment opportunities and dollar-denominated assets.

As Nigerian investors continue to seek greater access to global markets and dollar-denominated assets, one of the world’s most anticipated public listings may soon become available through Raenest U.S. Stocks.

Raenest expects to make SpaceX shares available through Raenest U.S. Stocks following the company’s anticipated public listing, currently expected on June 12, 2026, subject to listing, regulatory, and trading availability requirements.

The anticipated listing of SpaceX arrives at a time when many investors are increasingly diversifying beyond local markets and exploring international investment opportunities.

Driven by growing awareness of global investing, easier access to international financial products, and the desire to build diversified portfolios, participation in U.S. equities continues to gain traction among African investors.

Trusted by more than 1 million users, Raenest provides access to more than 4,000 U.S.-listed securities, fractional investing from as little as $2, one commission-free stock trade every month, and AI-powered stock summaries that help users better understand publicly available company information and market developments.

For many investors, the anticipated availability of SpaceX represents more than access to a single company. It reflects the growing accessibility of global markets to everyday investors who historically had limited pathways to participate.

Through Raenest U.S. Stocks, eligible users can:

Access more than 4,000 U.S.-listed securities

Invest in fractional shares from as little as $2

Build dollar-denominated portfolios directly from their Raenest accounts

Enjoy one commission-free stock trade every month

Access AI-powered stock summaries designed to help users better understand publicly available company information, market developments, and key business updates

“Nigerians are increasingly looking for simpler ways to access global financial markets,” said Victor Alade, Co-founder and CEO at Raenest. “Our focus is on removing barriers to access and providing users with a straightforward way to access U.S.-listed securities through a platform designed around their everyday financial needs.”

As global investing becomes more mainstream among African investors, Raenest continues to build infrastructure that helps users access, understand, and participate in international financial markets.

Important Information

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security.

Raenest is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Securities are offered through Alpaca Securities LLC, a U.S.-licensed broker-dealer regulated by the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. The investment feature is offered in partnership with City Investment Capital Limited, a firm licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The availability of any security on the Raenest platform should not be considered an endorsement or recommendation of that security.

Any AI-generated summaries or informational content available through the platform are provided for educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

The timing of any listing, commencement of trading, and availability of any security on the Raenest platform may be subject to change.

About Raenest

Raenest is a global money platform helping Africans earn, manage, move, and grow money globally. Trusted by more than 1 million users and backed by over $14 million from investors including QED Investors, Norrsken22, Google, Seedstars, Ventures Platform, Techstars, and P1 Ventures, Raenest provides multi-currency accounts, international payments, stablecoins, global cards, and access to U.S. Stocks.

By bringing global banking, payments, and investing into a single experience, Raenest is making it easier for Africans to participate in the global economy—whether they’re getting paid by international clients, running cross-border businesses, or building long-term wealth through global investment opportunities.

For more information, visit www.raenest.com.