President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Olatunji Bello as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), pending confirmation by the Senate.

This was communicated in a press release by the Statehouse, Abuja on Monday.

Mr. Bello is a lawyer, administrator, environmentalist, political scientist and journalist. He is the former secretary to the Lagos state government and the sitting commissioner of environment and water resources under the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos state.

This appointment made Mr. Bello one of the members of the group of appointees that have worked for President Tinubu when he was the Governor of Lagos state.

The profile of Olatunji Bello

Mr. Bello holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Ibadan, a master’s degree in international law and diplomacy from the University of Lagos, and a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) from the same institution.

He is a Barrister in Law qualifying from the Nigerian Law School. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

Bello began his media career in journalism at the defunct Concord Newspapers in 1985, quickly rising through the ranks from features writer to assistant features editor and then politics editor. He was later promoted to become the Group Political Editor, Sunday Concord Editor, and Editor of National Concord.

He is the winner of the US Alfred Friendly Press fellowship.

He later served as Chairman of the Editorial Board of THISDAY Newspapers.

His international experience includes being a Staff Writer with the St. Petersburg Times in Florida and the US News & World Report in Washington, D.C.

His career in public service and political career began when he served as the special assistant to MKO Abiola, who won the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

After the annulment, Mr. Bello joined the Nigeria pro-democracy movement called the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which fought for the establishment of democracy in Nigeria.

In 1999, when the military handed over to the democratic government, Mr. Bello joined Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet in Lagos state.

In 2003, he served as the commissioner for the environment and the head of the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASSA) under the Tinubu government.

He joined the Babatunde Fashola administration in Lagos state where he served as the commissioner for environment in 2011-2015.

Bello was appointed as the secretary to the state government in 2015 by the then governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

He joined the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in 2019 and serves as the commissioner for environment and water resources.

This was following the confirmation of his nomination as a cabinet member by the State House of Assembly.

What you should know

The FCCPC is the apex consumer protection agency in Nigeria, established to promote competition, protect consumers, and ensure the welfare and interest of consumers through the adoption of measures that ensure the safety and quality of goods and services.

The Commission promotes fair competition by preventing anti-competitive practices, such as monopolies, cartels, and abuse of dominant market positions. This ensures a level playing field for businesses and benefits consumers with better choices and prices.

The FCCPC monitors and regulates market activities to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and competition regulations. It conducts market investigations and enforces compliance through legal actions when necessary.

The Commission educates consumers about their rights and responsibilities.

It also advocates for consumer interests in policymaking processes and engages in public awareness campaigns to inform consumers about issues affecting them.

President Tinubu expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the agency to fully realize the Commission’s mandate by safeguarding and advancing the interests and welfare of Nigerian consumers.

This includes implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and quality of goods and services.