Sanlam Allianz Kenya appoints Jacqueline Karasha as CEO from November 1

Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC has appointed Jacqueline Karasha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2026.

Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC has appointed Jacqueline Karasha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2026.

The appointment was announced in a public notice to the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), issued by the company’s Group Company Secretary, Emma Wachira.

Karasha will succeed Dr Patrick Tumbo, who is retiring after leading the NSE-listed insurer for more than eight years.

The leadership transition comes as Sanlam Allianz prepares to transfer the subsidiary’s insurance portfolio, assets, liabilities and fund administration operations into the listed parent company as part of a proposed corporate restructuring.

Jacqueline Karasha takes over Sanlam Allianz Kenya

The company said Karasha currently serves as CEO and Principal Officer of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary earmarked for absorption into the listed parent under the proposed restructuring.

According to the notice, she has more than 17 years of experience in leadership, sales and operations within the life insurance sector.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Karasha as the Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC, effective 1st November 2026. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer/Principal Officer of Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited.”

“At SanlamAllianz, she has led a turnaround of all distribution channels, driven digital enablement and built strategic partnerships that position the business for long-term sustainability.”

The company said Karasha’s experience in distribution, digital transformation and strategic partnerships would support the business’s long-term sustainability.

Her appointment also coincides with the planned consolidation of the Group’s insurance operations under its listed parent, which is expected to eliminate an intermediate corporate structure.

Karasha’s insurance career and Tumbo’s legacy

Karasha holds a First-Class Honours degree in Actuarial Science from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is a graduate of Stellenbosch Business School’s Senior Leadership Development Programme.

She is also a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI), an Associate Member of the Insurance Institute of Kenya and holds an Underwriting Skills Certificate from Hannover Re.

At Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited, she has led reforms aimed at accelerating growth, strengthening the company’s position in the life insurance market and increasing shareholder value, with a focus on customer service and innovation.

Tumbo, meanwhile, brings more than 35 years of experience in insurance. According to the company, he was appointed Group CEO in August 2018 and has contributed to the development of the insurance industry in Kenya and across Africa.

He has served as chair of the Organisation of Eastern and Southern Africa Insurers (OESAI), Chairman and Trustee of Kenya’s Insurance Training and Education Trust, and chairman of the Association of Kenya Insurers. He has also served on the boards of the Federation of Kenya Employers and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

His recognitions include Africa Insurance CEO of the Year, Insurance CEO of the Year and Gender Champion of the Year. In 2026, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Think Business Awards.

What you should know

Sanlam Allianz has continued to expand its presence across African markets as part of its broader growth strategy.

In June 2025, SanlamAllianz officially launched its operations in Nigeria, marking a step towards expanding access to insurance and financial services in the country.

The expansion followed the merger between Sanlam, a South African financial services provider, and Allianz, a German multinational financial services company.

The alliance forms part of the companies’ wider Pan-African growth strategy, extending their presence across 27 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Egypt and Ghana.

The leadership transition in Kenya comes as the Group prepares to consolidate its insurance operations and pursue its long-term growth objectives across the continent.