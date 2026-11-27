VFD Group Plc has redeployed Executive Director Morenike Ominike to its subsidiary, Anchoria Capital Group (ACG), as part of its succession planning and efforts to strengthen leadership across the group.

VFD Group Plc has redeployed Executive Director Morenike Ominike to its subsidiary, Anchoria Capital Group (ACG), as part of its succession planning and efforts to strengthen leadership across the group.

Ominike will become Group Executive Director, Operations at ACG from December 1, 2026.

This is according to a corporate disclosure dated November 26 and signed by Company Secretary Gbeminiyi Shoda.

The new role

In her new role, she will oversee operations across VFD Group’s capital market subsidiaries and ensure their activities remain aligned with the parent company’s strategy.

The group said the redeployment reflects its commitment to corporate governance, leadership continuity and sustainable growth across its subsidiaries.

“VFD Group Plc wishes to announce a change in the composition of its Board of Directors, arising from the Group’s succession planning process.

“Consistent with this commitment, Mrs. Morenike Ominike will be redeployed to Anchoria Capital Group (ACG), to serve as Group Executive Director, Operations, effective December 1, 2026. In this role, she will oversee ACG’s operational activities across our capital market subsidiaries, ensuring close alignment with the Group,” the company said.

VFD Group added that Ominike’s institutional knowledge and experience would support growth at ACG and across the wider group. The board also expressed appreciation for her service and contributions as an executive director of the parent company.

VFD Group strengthens management team

The redeployment follows VFD Group’s appointment of Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director, effective October 5, 2026.

The group said the appointment was expected to strengthen its governance framework and strategic oversight, drawing on Emezie-Ezigbo’s experience in transactions, mergers and acquisitions, valuation and financial strategy.

She joined VFD Group with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation and strategic financial management across Nigeria, Canada and other African markets.

Nine-month pre-tax profit rises 92%

VFD Group’s leadership changes come after the company reported a 91.86% increase in pre-tax profit to N15.34 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, from N7.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Third-quarter gross earnings reached N28.16 billion, exceeding the company’s forecast of N26.36 billion by 6.83%. Investment and similar income rose to N25.98 billion, above the projected N25.30 billion.

For the nine-month period, gross earnings increased 34.84% to N81.88 billion from N60.72 billion.

Profit after tax rose 95.97% to N13 billion from N6.63 billion, while earnings per share increased to 75 kobo from 38 kobo.