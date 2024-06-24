PAC Asset Management Limited is proud to announce that it has been awarded “Most Comprehensive Investment Solutions Provider & Most Innovative Boutique Investment Management Brand – Nigeria, 2024” by Global Brands Magazine.

This distinguished recognition highlights PAC Asset Management Limited’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding service in the investment management sector.

Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications, annually honors companies that demonstrate exceptional service and a unique vision in their respective industries.

The awards were decided by an external research team that evaluated a competitive group of entrants, all of whom exhibited unparalleled service delivery in the evolving Investment & Securities sectors.

Dele Ige, Managing Director of PAC Asset Management Limited, expressed his pride and gratitude for this significant achievement:

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards from Global Brands Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team at PAC Asset Management Limited. We are committed to providing comprehensive and innovative investment solutions to our clients, and this award reinforces our position as a leader in the industry.”

He also highlighted the importance of the support received from clients and stakeholders:

“Our success would not be possible without the unwavering support of our clients and stakeholders. We appreciate their trust and partnership, which have been instrumental in our journey. We look forward to achieving even greater milestones together as we continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

PAC Asset Management Limited remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the asset management industry. This recognition from Global Brands Magazine serves as both a proud milestone and a motivation to continue delivering exceptional value to clients.