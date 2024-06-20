Engineer (Mrs.) Olayinka Abdul has assumed office as the first female General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTL).

Her appointment was officially communicated by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, via a letter from the Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro.

She steps into the role as the highest-ranked official at the LSMTL, succeeding the former General Manager/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Olufunsho Elulade.

Upon assuming her new role on Wednesday, June 19th, Engineer Abdul addressed the management staff of the Agency, emphasizing her commitment to fostering a collaborative and efficient work environment.

She highlighted the importance of teamwork and sincerity of purpose in achieving the Agency’s objectives, promising to ensure optimal performance across all levels of staff.

Olayinka Abdul’s profile

Engineer Abdul stressed the value of building strong, respectful work relationships, stating, “Posterity is a major component that fosters effective managerial processes.”

“If we are deliberate in putting smiles on the faces of subordinates for progress using reward for hard work, it stimulates dedicated service delivery.”

“I am fervently sure that following this attitude in the next ten years, upon mentioning such superior officer’s name, a position of honour is being guaranteed. Thus, let’s be keen in setting a legacy that is honest, staunched, and progressive in helping people unbundle themselves for optimal performance.”

Engineer Olayinka Abdul is a professional with a robust background in engineering and management. She is a Chartered and registered Engineer with the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Additionally, she holds an Associate membership with the Nigerian Institute of Management.

Her academic qualifications are equally impressive, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Ibadan, a master’s in business administration (MBA) from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), and a master’s degree in project management (MSc) from the University of Liverpool, UK.

Engineer Abdul’s career began as a Civil Engineer working as an Inspector with Reid Crowther International under the Lagos State World Bank Assisted Water Project.

She later worked briefly at Lans Consult, Lagos, before joining the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) in 2000 as a Senior Engineer.

Her dedication and expertise saw her rise through the ranks, eventually becoming the Head of Civil/Structures at LSDPC.

In June 2019, she was redeployed to the Lagos State Public Works Corporation as Director of Civil Engineering, a position she held until her current appointment as the General Manager of LSMTL.

Her leadership at LSMTL is expected to bring a new era of innovation and efficiency, with a focus on maintaining the highest standards in materials testing and quality assurance, ultimately contributing to safer and more durable construction practices across Lagos State.

What you should know

The Lagos state Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) is an agency dedicated to ensuring the quality and safety of building materials used in construction projects across Lagos State.

LSMTL’s functions include the testing and certification of construction materials, conducting geotechnical investigations, and providing technical advice to government and private entities on material standards and safety practices.