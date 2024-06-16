Uyi Akpata, the Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria and Regional Senior Partner for PwC West Africa, has retired after a 40-year career.

The announcement was made on X by PwC, stating, “#CelebratingUyiAkpata: Cheers to 40 awesome years of service! Thank you, Uyi @uyi_akpata, for your leadership. #UyiTakesABow.”

Last year, PwC announced the appointment of Sam Abu as the Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area and the Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria, effective from July 1, 2023, in anticipation of Akpata’s retirement.

Throughout his career, Uyi Akpata has been instrumental in elevating the standards and practice of accounting in Nigeria. He has played a key role as a trusted advisor to numerous top businesses, significantly shaping the Nigerian economy.

His influence extends to government policy and governance, impacting various levels of administration. Furthermore, Uyi has made notable contributions to the community through various causes and initiatives, leaving a lasting legacy in both the professional and public spheres.

Background

In October 1984, Uyi joined the prestigious accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand, now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria. By October 1992, he had ascended to the role of Partner. Over his 26-year tenure as a Partner, Uyi distinguished himself as an Assurance Engagement Leader, notably conducting audits for major players in the Oil & Gas sector, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Oando.

His expertise also extends to strategic and operational advisory services for clients in the downstream and services sub-sectors of the oil industry.

A graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos in 1984, Uyi became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1986 and is currently a Fellow of the Institute.

In recent years, Uyi has pivoted towards business advisory services for the public sector, focusing on Lagos and Edo States. He plays a pivotal role in crafting economically viable and sustainable policies and overseeing the implementation of innovative projects aimed at fostering inclusive growth and reinforcing good governance.

Uyi’s leadership within PwC Nigeria and Africa is notable. From 2008 to June 2012, he chaired the Governance Board of Africa Central, and from 2012 to 2016, he led the Oil & Gas sector for Africa. Since July 2015, he has been at the helm of a team comprising 45 Partners and over 1,300 staff members.

In recognition of his significant contributions to Nigeria’s business landscape, Uyi was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management Science by Well Spring University, Benin City, in 2018.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Uyi holds several influential positions. He is the Chairman of the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Services Group, Co-Chair of the Private Sector Advisory Group on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and a Governor of the Capital Club Lagos, among other roles.

An avid sportsman, Uyi served as Golf Captain at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 during 2003/2004. He is also the Chairman of the Edo State Cricket Association and was elected Vice President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation in June 2017.