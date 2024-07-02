PwC Nigeria has announced the admission of three new partners effective 1 July 2024. The new partners include Marilyn Obaisa-Osula (Consulting & Risk Services), Taiwo Oyaniran (Assurance), and Tim Siloma (Tax & Regulatory Services), according to a statement by the company.

This announcement is part of PwC Africa’s admission of 15 new partners, with 40% being female, marking a major step towards achieving the firm’s gender representation goals in leadership.

In a statement congratulating the new partners, Sam Abu, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, stated:

“Our new partners bring deep expertise and experience in strategic areas that are vital to contributing to Nigeria’s continued growth

“As leaders, they’ll help our clients navigate challenges and disruptions, building resilience to thrive in an age of continuous reinvention.”

Profile on the new partners

Marilyn Obaisa-Osula

Marilyn Obaisa-Osula is Head of ESG | Sustainability and Climate Change, leading the firm’s efforts in supporting clients’ transitions to Green, Circular, and Blue economies across West Africa. With over 15 years of experience in business development, market entry, and sustainability, she has directed numerous projects across various sectors, including agriculture, FMCGs, public sector, pharmaceuticals, insurance, DFIs, commercial banks, tech startups, and energy.

Marilyn holds a certificate in Business Sustainability and Sustainable Finance from the University of Cambridge (CISL) UK, a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Benin, and a master’s degree in Public and Development Management from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. She is also a chartered accountant.

Taiwo Oyaniran

Taiwo Oyaniran is a seasoned chartered accountant with extensive post-qualification experience. He spearheads PwC Nigeria’s Agribusiness Services, delivering exceptional service to international donor agencies and clients in the Consumer and Industrial Products & Services sectors.

Throughout his career at PwC, Taiwo has consistently upheld the highest standards of service quality, earning recognition from the firm’s quality management programs. As a passionate advocate for ethics, he has risen to the position of Lead Ethics Officer for PwC Nigeria and the West Market Area of PwC Africa. In his role as partner, Taiwo will focus on expanding the firm’s market presence in Agribusiness, International Donor Agencies, and Consumer and Industrial Products & Services, while also mentoring young professionals.

Tim Siloma

Tim Siloma is a seasoned tax professional with over 15 years of experience at PwC, specializing in Tax Reporting and Strategy. With 11 years of international experience, he has significantly contributed to the firm’s tax compliance practice in the UK, Kenya, and Nigeria.

As a key member of PwC’s Tax Administration Consulting, Tim enhances tax systems for revenue authorities by implementing sustainable solutions in people, processes, and technology. He holds an LLB from the University of Nairobi and a CPA from Strathmore Business School. Tim is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a CPA-K, and an Associate Member of both ICAN and CITN.