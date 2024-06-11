Data from PwC indicates that job postings for AI jobs are growing 3.5x faster than other jobs and these jobs that require AI skills carry up to a 25% wage premium in some markets.

This report on AI and its effect on the expanding workforce of 2024, was stated in PwC’s Global AI Jobs Barometer report seen by Nairametrics.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the “skills sought by employers are changing at a 25% higher rate in occupations most exposed to AI.”

By “exposed,” it is referring to jobs which can easily be augmented with AI tools.

“To stay relevant in these occupations, workers will need to demonstrate or acquire new skills,” PwC report states.

How AI is changing the labour market

This suggests that the job market—and the skills needed to sustain it—are evolving rapidly.

Without acquiring AI skills, you risk being laid off or, even worse, facing long-term unemployment.

Moreover, possessing AI skills can significantly enhance your earning potential. Given their scarcity due to the current skills gap, there is a robust demand for AI-proficient professionals.

This highlights that artificial intelligence is not just a technical skill exclusive to those in technical roles.

Non-tech professionals aiming to stay competitive in the job market can still benefit from enhancing their skill set by pursuing training in one or more of the following popular AI skills in 2024.

Here are key AI skills which non-tech professionals can benefit from:

Key AI skills for 2024

Prompt Engineering

Prompt engineering is a fundamental and sought-after skill essential for anyone working with generative AI technology.

It involves crafting detailed instructions to guide generative AI solutions toward producing specific, high-quality results, as described by to Amazon Web Services.

“Prompt engineering is a gateway skill that has broad applications. It opens up numerous opportunities,” said Lydia Logan, IBM’s vice president of global education and workforce development.

According to Indeed.com, possessing generative AI skills like prompt engineering can increase your salary by up to 47%, making it the most lucrative tech skill currently available.

Data Analysis

Organizations have always relied on data for making both critical and routine decisions.

However, with the surge in AI technology, data has become even more pivotal.

As executives seek to incorporate and integrate AI into their workflows, the demand for data has grown because AI relies heavily on data.

Consequently, data analysts and individuals proficient in managing large datasets can realistically anticipate earning over $110,000, as noted by salary research websites like Salary.com.

Continuous Learning

Quite interestingly, demonstrating your adaptability to change and eagerness to learn, evidenced by your learning track record is more valuable to employers than you might think.

Obtaining certifications not only helps to validate your technical expertise to employers, making you a more serious candidate, but it also achieves something even more crucial: it shows employers that you are committed to continuous professional development, willing to adapt to new trends, and keen to acquire new knowledge.

For instance, Aaron Sines, director of talent, AI and machine learning, at Razoroo, mentioned that the top soft skill he seeks in candidates for AI, GenAI, or related fields, is a strong desire to learn.

For Nigerian professionals, these insights from the PwC report provide a clear directive: embracing AI skills and continuous learning is not just beneficial but necessary for career advancement in an increasingly AI-driven world.