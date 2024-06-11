Layer3, a leading IT solutions provider in Nigeria, proudly announces its triumph at the prestigious Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards 2024.

Layer3 was honored as the “Cloud Provider of the Year” and “Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year,” recognizing its significant contributions to the advancement of information and communications technology, particularly in the realm of cloud services.

These awards underscore layer3’s unwavering commitment to facilitating digital transformation among Nigerian organizations through the utilization of cutting-edge IT computing services and a steadfast dedication to excellent service.

These accolades highlight Layer3’s profound impact on the industry over the years, fostering growth and development in the technology landscape.

The event which featured keynote speeches and addresses by industry experts focused on AI and its relevance for the future provided a forum where the industry’s top brass was ably represented.

Layer3 was represented for receipt of the award by Theresa Adeyinka its CSO and David Oyo Ita its Head, Strategy and Business Development.

On behalf of the organization, David Oyo Ita, extended his appreciation to the awards committee for bestowing these esteemed recognitions upon Layer3. He also conveyed heartfelt thanks to the customers who tirelessly supported Layer3 throughout the course of the year. He also highlighted that the awards were the result of the collective efforts of the entire Layer3 team, who are unwavering in their commitment and dedication to delivering ‘peace of mind to our customers.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these awards, which reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation in the ICT industry,” said David Oyo Ita.

“These recognitions inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the cloud and enterprise spaces. We are dedicated to helping our clients navigate the digital landscape with confidence and success.”

As Layer3 continues to make significant strides in the industry, these awards serve as a testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and driving digital transformation across Nigeria. Layer3 remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-notch IT solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

About Layer3

Layer3 is a leading provider of ICT solutions in Nigeria, specializing in cloud services, enterprise solutions, and digital transformation initiatives. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Layer3 helps businesses leverage technology to achieve operational efficiency and drive growth.

For more information, please visit www.layer3.com.