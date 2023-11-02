Layer3, a leading provider of cloud and network technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with the Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN).

This dynamic collaboration is designed to improve the digital landscapes of Abuja and Kano, enriching the lives of its residents by providing improved access to Netflix and other online entertainment services.

Abuja and Kano, two of Nigeria’s vibrant and culturally rich cities, are on the brink of a digital transformation as Layer3 and IXPN join forces to make the Netflix streaming experience in these locations more seamless and enjoyable.

This partnership aligns perfectly with the surging demand for high-quality streaming services and the essential need for robust Internet infrastructure.

By harnessing IXPN’s cutting-edge switching infrastructure and Layer3’s broadband access solutions, Netflix will host its cache servers in Abuja.

This move promises to deliver a superior Netflix streaming experience not only for Layer3’s broadband Internet customers but also for customers of all Internet service providers connected to IXPN in Abuja and Kano, ensuring uninterrupted access to their favourite content.

As online content consumption continues to surge, this partnership empowers individuals and families in Abuja and Kano so they can explore the vast entertainment options available on Netflix.

This collaboration epitomizes the spirit of cooperation within the technology and telecommunications industry, with the shared goal of enhancing the lives of Nigerians.

Oyaje Idoko, CEO of Layer3, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

“We are thrilled to collaborate with IXPN to bring world-class streaming experiences to broadband Internet users in Abuja and Kano.

Our commitment to providing seamless Netflix access is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the digital lives of Nigerians.”

Muhammed Rudman, CEO of IXPN, added,

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to domesticate Internet traffic in Nigeria and provide substantial cost savings on Internet services.

IXPN’s robust infrastructure, combined with Layer3’s world-class solutions, will make high-speed, buffer-free streaming a reality for Netflix enthusiasts and users in Abuja and Kano.

Netflix traffic will no longer need to traverse the long route to Lagos or beyond, resulting in reduced latency and a high-quality experience.”

The partnership between Layer3 and IXPN is poised to redefine how Abuja residents enjoy online content, especially on Netflix.

As Nigeria’s capital city continues to evolve and embrace the digital era, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in establishing Abuja as a digitally connected and entertainment-rich metropolis.