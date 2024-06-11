The Federal High Court of Nigeria has announced its practice directions on the newly introduced Electronic Affidavit (E-Affidavit) for the benefit of litigants and other users.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by Sulaiman Amida Hassan Esq, Chief Registrar, Federal High Court of Nigeria, on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the practice direction was approved by Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, in the exercise of his powers as conferred by Orders 57 and 58 of the Federal High Court(Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and all other powers enabling him in that respect.

The practice direction is as follows:

ORDER I

Applicability: These Practice Directions shall save to the extent as may be otherwise directed by the Chief Judge, apply to E- Affidavits issued from the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

ORDER II

Objectives and guiding principles

Whereas E-Affidavits issued by the Federal High Court are accepted globally and internationally, the purpose of this Practice Directions is to carry into effect for various purposes, the new E-Affidavit regime to be adopted by the Court particularly in; Ensuring efficient, transparent and prompt issuance of E-Affidavits in compliance with global best practices. Protecting the interests of litigants and other users who desire the use of e-Affidavit. Regulating standard of issuance of E-Affidavit upon payment of prescribed fees.

ORDER III

Implementation of E-Affidavit Regime

Without prejudice to the provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 and the Oaths Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010; all E-Affidavits of the Federal High Court shall emanate from the designated E-filling Unit of the Court. The e-Affidavit shall be in an electronic format with such specialized features as approved by the Court. The application shall be made online from the official website of the Court. The E-Affidavit software would be implemented by the E-filling Unit under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation). For the purpose of swearing to an e-Affidavit under this provision, a deponent to the e-Affidavit shall upload his application electronically through a platform approved by the Chief Judge. A task force shall be set up under the hand of the Chief Judge to give effect to this innovation. The cost of each e-Affidavit shall be as approved and/or reviewed by the Chief Judge from time to time. The Honorable, the Chief Judge may review these Practice Directions and/or issue further directives upon any prevailing circumstance.

Order IV

Citation

These Practice Directions shall be cited as the Federal High Court (Practice Direction on E-Affidavit), 2024

Commencement

These Practice Directions shall take effect from the 1st day of July 2024.

Explanatory note

The e-Affidavit shall not be a replacement for the manually sworn affidavit. The aim of these Practice Directions is to ensure data protection in a user-friendly automated system of deposing to E-Affidavits.