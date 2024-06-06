Xiaomi today unveiled Redmi 13, the latest member of its Redmi family, setting a new standard for entry-level smartphones.

Crafted for discerning users seeking both style and substance, Redmi 13 delivers a sleek, stylish design packed with a host of enhanced capabilities that defy expectations.

One example is its 108MP super-clear main camera, aimed at elevating the photography experience for avid enthusiasts, content creators, and those who prioritize capturing life’s moments with exceptional clarity and detail.

With a stylish glass back design, a large AdaptiveSync display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz,¹ and support for 33W fast charging,² Redmi 13 represents a leap forward for the Redmi range, underlining Xiaomi’s commitment to provide exceptional value for its users.

108MP super-clear camera and fun features for an unparalleled photography experience

As a first for the Redmi number series, Redmi 13 debuts a 108MP super-clear main camera, equipped with 3x in-sensor zoom to provide users with images of outstanding detail. Harnessing the advanced Samsung ISOCELL HM6 1/1.67″ sensor and cutting-edge 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, Redmi 13 can produce ultra-clear night photos and vibrant HDR images steeped in vividness and clarity. Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes or precious moments with loved ones, Redmi 13 empowers users to take stunning photos with ease.

Beyond exceptional main camera performance, Redmi 13 also caters to selfie enthusiasts. With its upgraded 13MP front camera and soft-light ring which uses the display to create natural and balanced lighting, Redmi 13 delivers incredible selfies.

Helping users to elevate their photography game are an array of creative features, such as a variety of filmCamera vintage filters that provide real-time previews, evoking a nostalgic, classic feel, and filmFrame, which lets users add a range of frame designs. Whether documenting travels or sharing memorable experiences, Redmi 13 enables users to express their creativity with its diverse features.

Elegant glass back design to advance your style

Redmi 13 introduces a refined touch to the Redmi series with its sleek glass back design. Available in four color options — Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and the standout Ocean Blue,³ which boasts a captivating effect that mimics the ripples of the sea — Redmi 13 caters to users seeking both style and sophistication. Offering a lightweight yet quality feel in hand, Redmi 13 is just 8.3mm⁴ slim. It also provides protection against wet weather conditions and accidental spills with its IP53 certification.⁵ Redmi 13 delivers an outstanding blend of style, performance, and reliability for users seeking a device that effortlessly complements their lifestyle.

Immersive 6.79-inch display with AdaptiveSync refresh rate to offer an enhanced viewing experience

With an expansive 6.79-inch FHD+ display incorporating AdaptiveSync technology, Redmi 13 intelligently adjusts its refresh rate up to 90Hz based on usage scenarios,¹ ensuring a seamless and responsive experience while optimizing battery life. With superb color depth and a peak brightness of 550 nits, content on Redmi 13 appears vibrant and crystal clear, even under bright sunlight.

Designed with user convenience and durability in mind, Redmi 13 comes with a Corning® Gorilla® Glass display for resilience against everyday wear and tear, and optimization for enhanced touch recognition and control, effectively preventing accidental triggers from water droplets.

Meanwhile, users can rest assured in the device’s eye-care experience, thanks to triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly attributes. By incorporating DC dimming, the device further reduces eye strain and enhances comfort in low-light environments, providing users with added peace of mind.

Large 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging² for users to maximize their day

Equipped with a massive 5030mAh battery, Redmi 13 delivers solid all-day performance on a single charge. Users can enjoy extended periods of use, with up to approximately 23 hours of calling or 28 hours of music after just 60 minutes of charging.⁶ Additionally, with a mere five minutes of charging, users can experience two hours of calling.⁶ Redmi 13 can be powered up to 100% charge in just 62 minutes,⁶ thanks to its 33W fast charging.²

Experience Unmatched Performance and Ample Storage with Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB Expandable Space

But Redmi 13 isn’t just about power – it’s about delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience. Running on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS,⁷ the device boasts a revamped user interface with enhanced home screen options, improved notification management, and intuitive widgets for effortless navigation and customization. At its core is the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra mobile platform that offers robust performance for the latest gaming titles and seamless multitasking between apps. With support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage,⁸ users can experience enhanced performance and storage capacity, further bolstered by memory extension technology that increases available memory to a maximum of 16GB.⁹ Additionally, storage configurations of 128GB and 256GB can be expanded with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage,⁹ ensuring users have ample space for their favorite apps, games, and media content.

Bringing added convenience, Redmi 13 incorporates practical features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack for hassle-free audio connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint reader for quick and secure access, and Flash notifications via a rear LED light for alarms and incoming calls.10

Price and availability

Redmi 13 is available in Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue,³ in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations.Don’t forget to head to authorized Xiaomi retailers including FINET, RAYA, 3CHUB, SLOT, POINTEK, FINE BROTHER, and CALLUS MILLER to discover and purchase these incredible Xiaomi products. For the convenience of online shopping, explore our exclusive offers on Jumia at https://www.jumia.com.ng/mlp-xiaomi-store/ and enjoy hassle-free shopping from the comfort of your home.

Disclaimers

Refresh rate will be adjusted to 36/48/60/90Hz automatically, depending on the actual situation. Users can also set the refresh rate to 60/90Hz manually. Refresh rates may be limited by app support. Power adapter is only available in certain countries and regions. Power adapter and data cable sold separately. Using Xiaomi 33W Charging Combo (Type-A) is recommended. Color availability may vary between markets. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product. Devices with IP53 certification have been tested to be resistant to splash and dust in the presence of specific laboratory conditions with the classification IP53 ingress protection based on IEC 60529:1989+A1:1999+A2:2013. Data tested in Xiaomi Internal Labs, actual results may vary. Availability of Xiaomi HyperOS features, apps and services may vary depending on software version and phone model. Configurations available may differ between different regions. Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device. 8GB extended RAM is based on the 8GB RAM model. Additional RAM will occupy a corresponding amount of ROM storage. Memory extension is only available when there is enough storage space on your device. Actual extension of RAM storage capacity varies across different models. Flash notifications feature can be controlled in Settings, and is only functional when the screen is off. It will be made available via OTA update. Currently, Flash notifications only supports incoming calls, and alarms in the Clock app.

