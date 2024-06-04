Africa is ripe for broad AI implementation across its various public and private sectors.

Take, for example, the problem of food insecurity; we need precision agriculture to combat this issue. Or the challenge of getting functional healthcare diagnostics systems, AI is one of the best tools to solve the problem. The need for AI development is clear, however, certain bottlenecks threaten AI implementation in Africa.

The World Bank estimates that by 2025, Sub-Saharan Africa will have the world’s fastest-growing workforce, with an estimated 840 million people entering the labor market by 2050.

AI would play a crucial role in equipping this workforce with the skills needed to compete in the global digital economy.

Despite the promising state of the continent, several challenges stand in the way of Africa’s successful AI adoption. They include:

Data scarcity and bias:

There is limited availability of clean, well-labelled data and that hinders the development of AI models relevant and effective in the African landscape. A 2023 Brookings Institution report highlights that “African consumers, educational institutions, governments, and companies are rapidly adopting AI tools, increasing the urgency for African governments to develop AI governance measures.”

Digital infrastructure gap:

We have uneven access to reliable and affordable internet connectivity across the continent limits the reach and impact of AI solutions.The digital divide cripples the development of AI in Africa.

AI skills gap:

With a shortage of skilled professionals across the AI development and implementation value chain – data scientists, AI engineers, and policymakers who understand the nuances of responsible AI development, we’re facing manpower challenges.

Why AI Governance Is Critical

Why is AI governance crucial in overcoming these challenges and fostering sustainable AI development in Africa? Here are some key reasons:

Ethical AI development:

Robust governance frameworks will help us see to it that AI is developed and deployed in a way that is accountable, transparent, and aligned with the African ecosystem.

This includes addressing issues of bias and discrimination that can be perpetuated by AI

algorithms trained on non-African datasets.

Data protection and privacy:

Strong data governance policies are essential to protect the privacy of citizens.This includes establishing clear guidelines for data collection, storage, use, and sharing.

An innovation driver:

A well-defined regulatory environment creates a level playing field for AI innovation and investment. This will attract startups, researchers, and established technology companies to invest in developing African-centric AI solutions.

Building of trust and public confidence:

Open and transparent governance fosters public trust in AI technologies. This is crucial for ensuring the widespread adoption of AI solutions across the continent.

How Effective Governance Can Drive Africa’s AI Strategy

Developing a continental framework:

The African Union developed a continental AI strategy that will provide a unified vision for responsible AI development and deployment across Africa. The strategy addressed key issues like data governance, skills development, and ethical considerations.

National policy development:

Individual African countries can build on the continental framework to develop their own national AI policies that address specific national priorities and contexts.

Building institutional capacity:

Countries need investment to strengthen regulatory institutions and equip them with the expertise to effectively oversee AI development and implementation.

Collaboration between stakeholders:

Governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia must work together to develop and implement effective AI governance frameworks. This includes fostering multi-stakeholder dialogues and knowledge sharing initiatives.

The Road Ahead

A robust regulatory environment will attract greater investment in AI research, development, and deployment across Africa. Also, policy frameworks that encourage local participation will lead to a flourishing ecosystem of African AI startups developing solutions tailored to address continental challenges.

AI governance is the pathway to a sustainable and successful AI implementation in Africa. It will position Africa to shape the future of development, one that empowers Africans to solve African problems with ingenuity.

This article was written by Ejovwoke Enakirerhi, an AI founder and advocate for the power of AI, particularly in its potential to drive progress in Nigeria. He is leading the scientific research team at RealSearch and Partners Inc. to drive innovation in the AI space.