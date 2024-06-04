OPay is excited to announce that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resume onboarding new users!

This decision reflects OPay’s unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, robust security practices, and the fight against financial crime.

We are thrilled to welcome new users to the OPay family, said Adekunle Adeyemi, Head of Marketing, OPay “This milestone underscores our dedication to building a secure and inclusive financial ecosystem for all Nigerians.”

OPay prioritizes user safety and financial security. The company adheres to strict KYC (Know Your Customer) verification processes, ensuring the legitimacy of all accounts. We encourage all users to complete the verification process thoroughly.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our existing customers for their unwavering support and understanding during this period. Your patience and trust have been invaluable.

OPay remains dedicated to its mission: simplifying financial services through technology, making transactions effortless, and offering a seamless payment experience for every Nigerian. They urge customers to stay tuned for exciting new features coming soon to the OPay App.

The management charged customers to experience the power and convenience of OPay. Millions of Nigerians trust OPay – so new customers are to discover why they should too by downloading the OPay App today and join the financial revolution journey.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as traditional banks.